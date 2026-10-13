IonQ has agreed to acquire Elisity, a Zero Trust network security company, in an all-stock transaction valued at up to $1.3 billion, according to an IonQ announcement on Oct. 12. The deal has not closed. IonQ said it expects the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approval.

The value includes up to $150 million in earnout payments tied to the performance of Elisity’s business. The number of IonQ shares to be issued will be set at closing using a 20-trading-day volume weighted average price, bounded between $33.07 and $49.61 per share, the release said. In an Elisity announcement, chief executive James Winebrenner said the company would keep serving customers under its current leadership after closing and that he would remain CEO.

IonQ wants identity controls next to its post-quantum tools

IonQ, based in College Park, Maryland, sells post-quantum cryptography and quantum key distribution alongside its quantum computers. Elisity’s IdentityGraph platform correlates identity, asset and risk information to set least-privilege access policies for users, devices, workloads and AI agents, limiting each identity to the communications it needs. The companies say combining the two would pair cryptographic protection with identity-based controls that limit the spread of threats across networks, and that a shared roadmap would extend IdentityGraph with cryptographic inventory and risk information.

IonQ tied the deal to federal policy, citing recent White House executive orders advancing quantum innovation and accelerating the government’s migration to post-quantum cryptography. “Q-Day is coming much faster than predicted,” said Niccolo de Masi, IonQ’s chairman and CEO. Q-Day is the term for the point at which a quantum computer could break widely used public-key encryption.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Elisity’s growth figures are the company’s own

IonQ’s release says Elisity has doubled its revenue and customer base year over year with zero churn among deployed customers, and has more than 100 global customer deployments. Those figures come from the companies and have not been independently verified. IonQ also cites a microsegmentation market of more than $10 billion and says Elisity would give it channels to sell quantum offerings to enterprise and government networks.

Founded in 2019, Elisity says it has a growing number of Fortune 500 customers. De Masi compared the deal to IonQ’s addition of SkyWater Technology, which he said expanded IonQ’s chip design, fabrication and packaging capabilities. IonQ has also been pushing its networking hardware, including a quantum interconnect it says topped 1,000 entanglement events per second.

IonQ lists the risk that the deal does not close

The forward-looking statements in IonQ’s release name the risk that the proposed acquisition does not close on the expected timing or at all, along with the receipt of required approvals and the retention of Elisity customers, partners and employees. Until closing, the integration plans described by both companies remain proposals.