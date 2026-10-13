Qcells, one of the largest solar manufacturers operating in the U.S., is testing full-size silicon-perovskite tandem panels in the field and plans to open a gigawatt-scale factory to produce them in 2029, Global Chief Technology Officer Danielle Merfeld told Canary Media. The location of that factory has not been decided. Canary Media noted that a company presentation in Seoul last week seemed to point to Jincheon, South Korea.

Tandem panels pair traditional silicon cells with layers of perovskites, a type of crystal that can be synthesized from a wide range of ingredients. They have set efficiency records in the lab but have broken down too quickly in real-world conditions. Startups including Tandem PV, Oxford PV and Caelux are working on the problem, but none is mass producing tandem panels with a commercial warranty comparable to conventional solar, Canary Media reported.

A 28.6% cell record against about 24% for today’s panels

Current high-performance panels convert sunlight at around 24% efficiency, a figure that has improved by about half a percentage point a year over the last decade, Merfeld said. In 2024, an independent body confirmed a 28.6% rate for a Qcells standard-size silicon cell layered with perovskites. Merfeld expects conventional panels to narrow the gap somewhat by 2029 and tandem efficiency to improve again once mass production starts.

Qcells, a German firm acquired by South Korea’s Hanwha in 2012, has developed tandem cells since 2016. It opened a pilot R&D line in Germany in 2022 and, in 2024, a 40-megawatt pilot line in South Korea that makes full-size tandem panels.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Durability data is still the open question

In July, Qcells announced that its tandem panel had passed testing against UL and International Electrotechnical Commission quality standards. Because no tandem panel has operated for 20 years or more, such accelerated tests are a key proof point for the banks that would finance installations. Qcells declined to share its perovskite ingredients or degradation data from early field testing, Canary Media reported. Merfeld said the company installed tandem panels at its own test sites over the last year and is getting them to potential customers.

The Cartersville plant in Georgia was designed to upgrade

Qcells designed its new vertically integrated factory in Cartersville, Georgia, to upgrade easily to tandem fabrication, Merfeld said. She argued that supportive industrial policy will be a deciding factor in where the tandem factory goes. “If you support the innovation here, you build that cycle that you need to build more and learn more,” she said. Qcells has advocated for domestic manufacturing incentives and trade protections against cheap imports from China-linked firms.

Competition is growing. China’s GCL said it opened a 1-gigawatt factory last year in Kunshan, near Shanghai, and U.S. startup Tandem PV is targeting 2028 for a gigawatt-scale factory, CEO Scott Wharton told Canary Media. Hanwha is also expanding its U.S. industrial footprint in other sectors, including a plan for Hanwha Philly to build the Golden Defender missile-tracking ship.