The first laser weapon the U.S. Army has selected for its Enduring-High Energy Laser program could be through testing and ready for counter-drone operations by early 2028, Army officials said at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington. The officials spoke to Military Times, in a report published Oct. 13.

The program, known as E-HEL, already has a production contractor. On Sept. 2, AeroVironment announced a $464.8 million award from the Army’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Fires for its LOCUST X3, a 30-kilowatt modular laser system. The company calls it the first production contract for high-energy laser weapon systems in U.S. history.

Under the Other Transaction Agreement, AeroVironment said it will deliver dozens of LOCUST X3 systems over the next few years to counter Group 1 to Group 3 drones. John Garrity, the company’s vice president of directed energy, told Military Times the contract covers more than 26 laser units in total.

The Army’s target window runs from December 2027 to spring 2028

The first LOCUST X3 is slated for delivery by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2027 and will be mounted on the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Brig. Gen. Guy Yelverton, capability program executive for Defensive Fires, said the aim is to move it through testing, validation and verification and “give it to soldiers as soon as possible.”

“My far-down point would be spring [2028], and if I could get in the December-January timeframe, that would be awesome,” Yelverton said. “That would be a great win for the Army.”

Kirk Williams, chief engineer at the Army Directed Energy Project Office, said the service would prefer to keep the first unit for testing and training. “However, what we’ve seen is, with the environment as it is, everything that we produce as a capable counter-UAS system tends to get deployed somewhere,” he said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A palletized design is meant to keep maintenance in the field

The system is palletized and modular, so it can be integrated on several vehicles, including the JLTV and the Infantry Squad Vehicle. Williams said that design should let soldiers perform field-level maintenance and let the Army “continuously improve the system over time” without replacing the full unit.

Garrity said the company had moved early on long-lead procurements and is ramping up for production. AeroVironment says earlier LOCUST generations are already fielded in operational environments, including at the U.S. southern border. The Army reported eight kills with the directed energy prototype during its Army Modernization Day demonstration in October.

Where the first E-HEL systems will be deployed is unclear. Yelverton suggested the 7th Infantry Division could be a potential partner unit.

Commanders still describe lasers as one layer among several

Col. Charles Kean, deputy commanding officer for support of the 7th Infantry Division, described directed energy weapons as one component of defense against air threats, from single drones to formations, but not a “single bullet” solution. “The more capabilities we put in the hands of soldiers, the easier they are to maintain, the more reliable they are, the better,” he said.

The Army is pursuing lasers alongside low-cost interceptors, which acting Army Secretary Adam Telle highlighted in an earlier AUSA speech. In homeland defense, JIATF 401 has picked four directed-energy systems for a counter-drone pilot. According to AeroVironment, E-HEL builds on the Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser prototypes the service already uses, turning that prototype work into a production buy.