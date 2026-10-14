AEVEX Corp. publicly displayed its Specter jet-powered drone for the first time at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington this week. The company is pitching the aircraft as a modular, attritable platform cheap enough to be used much like a cruise missile, The War Zone reported on Oct. 13.

Specter has no contract. It has not flown, and no military customer has selected it. AEVEX first announced Specter on Sept. 23, describing a turbojet-powered one-way attack platform under development with the manufacturing company Divergent, with ground-launched and air-launched variants planned.

The company’s pedigree is the main reason the airframe is drawing attention. AEVEX built the Phoenix Ghost family of one-way attack drones that was rushed to Ukraine in 2022.

A swappable nose would let one airframe carry warheads, jammers or cameras

According to AEVEX, Specter’s nose section is interchangeable and is meant to take kinetic warheads, electronic warfare equipment, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems and future payloads. Craig Anders, an AEVEX representative, told The War Zone the turbine engine would “really up our stats on range and speed,” with speeds in the sub-Mach range. He described the aircraft as a “multi-mission, multi-domain fighter” that could carry cameras and non-kinetic payloads.

Anders said the idea is for Specter to be attritable, with a price low enough that commanders could send it deep into dangerous areas without risking more expensive assets. The War Zone noted that the shape, with a V-shaped lower fuselage, a V-tail and conformal intakes, suggests low observability was a design driver, although AEVEX has not discussed those characteristics.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Divergent builds the fuselage with digital metal manufacturing

Anders said Divergent works with AEVEX engineers on the digital design and produces the fuselage, while AEVEX handles internal systems, mission integration, flight characteristics and navigation. AEVEX says Divergent’s Digital Manufacturing and Production System, known as DAPS, supports scalable production. The company is also drawing on its CompassX autonomy architecture.

Key figures remain undisclosed. AEVEX has not released Specter’s range, payload capacity, unit cost, communications architecture, terminal targeting methods or the extent of its autonomy. The companies have not shown that the aircraft can be built at the volumes and prices the concept requires.

First flight is planned for December with recoverable test aircraft

Specter remains in development, with a first flight planned for December 2026. Anders said the initial flight would be a basic test, using early aircraft fitted with landing gear so they can be recovered and reused for handling work. The first configuration would use rocket-assisted takeoff from the ground, with an air-launched version expected to follow.

Anders named the U.S. Army’s Family of Affordable Mass Missiles effort as a primary focus and said AEVEX is also looking at opportunities tied to Rapid Dragon and other programs. The War Zone stressed that those comments show where the company hopes to compete, not that Specter has been selected for any of them.

The aircraft enters a crowded field. Several U.S. firms are pitching low-cost weapons built in volume, including the Heaviside Tyr loitering munition. The War Zone sees Specter as an attempt to bridge the gap between lower-end one-way attack drones and costly cruise missiles.