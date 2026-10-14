Voyager Technologies’ Griffin-1 lunar lander has finished nearly three months of environmental testing at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, NASA JPL said. The campaign wrapped up in late September 2026, and the spacecraft has been shipped back to Voyager Lunar Systems in Pittsburgh for final assembly.

On Oct. 13, Voyager announced that Griffin-1 had completed acceptance testing, which the company said verified the lander’s systems performance and its readiness for the next phase of launch preparation. Final preparations in Pittsburgh come before shipment to Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Griffin-1 is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative within the Moon Base Program. It is expected to launch in late 2026 on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy and deliver more than 1,100 pounds (455 kilograms) of cargo to Nobile Crater near the lunar South Pole, enough to place it in NASA’s infrastructure-class category.

JPL spun, shook and blasted the 2,789-pound lander

Testing began in July after the 2,789-pound (1,265-kilogram) spacecraft traveled by road from Pittsburgh to JPL. On July 20, engineers spun it on a special table to measure its mass properties and look for unexpected wobbles, data that NASA says is key to navigation in flight and landing on the lunar surface.

On July 29, Griffin-1 went into an anechoic chamber for electromagnetic interference and compatibility testing, which checks that signals from its electronic components do not interfere with one another. On Aug. 12, giant horns powered by compressed nitrogen gas blasted the lander with up to 153 decibels in a sealed acoustic chamber to mimic the roar of launch. During vibration testing, hundreds of sensors monitored the spacecraft as a shaker table rattled it in three directions with increasing force.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Two weeks in the 25-Foot Space Simulator closed the campaign

The final trial took place in JPL’s 25-Foot Space Simulator, a thermal vacuum chamber listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its role in the Ranger, Surveyor, Mariner and Voyager programs. Engineers lowered Griffin-1 into the chamber by crane on Aug. 31. For about two weeks, it alternately baked at up to 167 degrees Fahrenheit (75 degrees Celsius) and froze at as low as minus 148 F (minus 100 C), simulating the temperature extremes of the trip through space and operations on the surface.

A yellow-striped box on top of the lander during the test stood in for Astrolab’s FLIP rover, the FLEX Lunar Innovation Platform, which NASA says would be the largest commercial payload ever delivered to the Moon.

“NASA JPL’s Environmental Test Laboratory has been putting robotic explorers to the test since the Ranger program,” said Charles Whetsel, manager of JPL’s Exploration Systems Development Office.

Ten payloads from six countries are on the manifest

Voyager says Griffin-1 will carry 10 payloads from six countries, including payloads from NASA, the European Space Agency and commercial partners. The company describes the landing as what would be the largest commercial payload delivery in lunar history. Dylan Taylor, Voyager’s chairman and CEO, called the lander part of “the transportation layer for the lunar economy.”

The mission still has steps ahead: final assembly, shipment to Florida, integration with Falcon Heavy and a launch date. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has said he expects the first Moon Base element to launch in December, followed by near-monthly robotic missions starting in early 2027. Voyager says Griffin-1 will be part of Moon Base Phase I objectives.