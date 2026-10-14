Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have built a platform meant to help manufacturers choose an electric motor technology before shifts in critical material markets catch them out. Called Motor Decide, it ranks motor options by performance, critical material availability, supply chain stability, technology maturity and long-term resilience, ORNL said on Oct. 13.

ORNL describes Motor Decide as a “Super Intelligence (SI)-driven platform.” The laboratory says the system combines “Super Intelligence”, advanced modeling and large-scale scenario analysis. Its release does not detail the underlying models or data sets.

The problem it targets is material supply. Copper and rare earth magnets are essential to the electric motors used in vehicles, industrial systems, energy infrastructure and household appliances, and both face growing supply pressure.

The tool ranks motor types instead of designing a motor

Motor Decide does not design a motor. It analyzes which motor technology may be the best fit for a specific application under changing market and supply chain conditions. ORNL gives the example of a manufacturer comparing several motor technologies for an electric system to see which would remain the most reliable and cost-effective path to production if material prices spike or supplies tighten.

Users can model what happens if copper prices rise sharply, or if a newer technology becomes commercially viable years from now. The output is a ranked set of options with insights on cost, performance, critical material use, manufacturability and long-term risk.

“We define the operating environment in which the decision is being made,” said Praveen Kumar, the ORNL researcher who leads the project. “That includes procurement sources, manufacturing readiness, technology maturity and application requirements. Then we test how those factors change under different scenarios.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Kumar says many firms pick motors by following the market

Kumar framed the tool as an alternative to how many firms pick technology today. “Many companies make technology decisions based largely on market momentum or competitor activity,” he said. “We wanted to create a tool that helps organizations make more informed, data-driven decisions for the long term.”

The platform also tries to account for how organizations decide, helping users weigh tradeoffs and put numbers on risk when comparing emerging technologies. “People ultimately own the decision,” Kumar said. “We are trying to quantify uncertainty and incorporate it into the decision-making process.”

Motor Decide hands its pick to ORNL’s Motor AI design tools

Motor Decide is designed to work alongside Motor AI, another ORNL platform that uses “Super Intelligence”-assisted engineering tools for detailed motor design. Once a company selects a preferred approach, researchers can move the results into Motor AI to generate design configurations and engineering specifications.

The work builds on motor, power electronics and transportation research at the National Transportation Research Center, which ORNL describes as DOE’s only user facility dedicated to transportation research. The project was funded by DOE’s Office of Critical Minerals and Energy Innovation’s Transportation Technologies Office. ORNL says researchers are still evaluating and expanding the platform, and the release names no companies using it yet.

Material risk in motors is already a live issue for defense suppliers, who have warned they cannot meet the Jan. 1 ban on Chinese rare-earth magnets. A tool like Motor Decide addresses the planning side of that problem, not the supply itself.