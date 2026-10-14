The U.S. Army command that keeps equipment running in South Korea wants to make parts for forces across the Pacific. “I want to be the advanced manufacturing center for INDOPACOM,” Col. Scott Carpenter, commander of U.S. Army Materiel Support Command, Korea, told reporters at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington. “That’s my goal.”

Carpenter’s remarks, reported by Defense News on Oct. 13, describe an ambition rather than a formal designation. Eighth Army is investing in additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, and subtractive manufacturing, which cuts a part out of a solid block of metal, to supply spares to local Army units and to troops elsewhere in the region.

His example was a single bolt from a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station turret, back-ordered until February 2027. Soldiers at his command made it by subtractive drilling for $1.27, avoiding months of delay and saving more than $300, he said.

A Guam assembly priced at $36,000 was made in Korea for $82

Carpenter cited a recent request from a Guam-based military unit for an assembly that would have cost $36,000. The Korea-based team built it through subtractive manufacturing for $82, he said.

Through a request system, any member of the joint force can now ask for a part and be routed to the Army’s logistics hub in Daegu, Carpenter said. “If you’re the Marines operating in Okinawa and you need this bolt … I get this bolt back over to the Marine at a fraction of the cost, and a lot quicker than if they were to order through the supply system,” he said. “So again, we’re maintaining combat power inside the First Island Chain.”

Eighth Army has also resourced maintenance support teams that leave the Korean Peninsula to support the III Marine Expeditionary Force in Okinawa, Japan, and Army rotational units in Hawaii, according to Carpenter.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A metal 3D printer is due early next year

The command recently acquired a metal 3D printer and is building the infrastructure to house it. “But we think come January, February, the metal 3D printer [will be] in, and my goal is … I would like to get to a point where I can 3D print the bolt,” Carpenter said.

By next summer, Eighth Army is set to receive $3 million worth of advanced manufacturing machines, he said, with about $10 million in additional machinery to be requested in the Army’s fiscal 2028 budget. “I’ll be able to print bumpers; I’ll be able to print doors,” Carpenter said. “These are not just desktop printers.”

Overhauls would stay west of the International Date Line

The manufacturing push is part of a wider plan for a Korea-based regional sustainment hub that Eighth Army officials discussed earlier this year. At a roundtable on Oct. 12, Eighth Army commander Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilber said the force is moving to build it.

“Now, rather than taking equipment that might need a major overhaul and send it back to the United States, we’re looking at ways that we can overhaul it there in Korea and keep it in the fight longer,” Hilber said. That would involve added manufacturing and repair capacity, including the ability to fabricate parts and materials.

Hurdles remain, Hilber said: intellectual property restrictions held by manufacturers, data sharing to make sure printed and machined parts meet specifications, and connecting new production methods to Army logistics systems that were not designed for them. “We’re continuing to work through those pieces to enable us to fix faster,” he said.

The effort adds a repair and production layer to the Army’s Pacific posture, alongside units such as the 4th Multi-Domain Task Force stood up with an Indo-Pacific focus.