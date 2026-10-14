Army and Navy researchers have cold-hardened a rapidly deployable base camp system so that it kept working at minus 65 degrees Fahrenheit in laboratory tests, well past the minus 50 degree goal they set out to reach. Defense News reported the results on Oct. 14, citing a recent Army release.

The work was done by the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center, known as NAVFAC EXWC, and the Army’s Cold Regions Research and Engineering Laboratory, or CRREL, one of seven labs in the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center. According to the Engineer Research and Development Center release, the team focused on the Expeditionary TRICON Systems that the Navy and Army already use to provide essential base camp facilities.

The version already in the field can operate down to minus 15 degrees Fahrenheit. That falls well short of the minus 50 degrees the military wants to be able to operate in, a threshold the release ties to the Pentagon’s official Arctic Strategy.

Hoses, valves, bladders and pumps were the weak points

The researchers did not redesign the shelters from scratch. They went after the components most likely to crack or freeze: hoses, valves, bladders and pumps. Different configurations of thermal wrappings, insulation and other components were tested while the team tracked performance with real-time thermal measurements.

The results exceeded the objective, with multiple configurations staying operational down to minus 65 degrees, according to the release. In practical terms, that is the equipment that keeps toilets, laundry and showers running for troops in a cold-weather camp.

“Our armed forces live and operate in extremely cold and difficult conditions, so having these facilities operational is important for their physical and mental health while serving in the Arctic and other high-north environments,” said Dr. Dan Tague, a research chemist at CRREL.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A cold room in New Hampshire stood in for an Alaskan winter

Testing took place in CRREL’s Extreme Cold Chamber in Hanover, N.H., a 288-square-foot room that can reach minus 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Military units would normally have to wait for the peak of the Alaskan winter to find comparable conditions. The controlled chamber let the team recreate them on demand, without the danger of running such tests outdoors.

The release does not give a fielding date for the cold-hardened configurations, and it does not say which units would receive them first.

Base camp range is part of the Arctic posture debate

The Pentagon’s 2024 Arctic Strategy pointed to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden joining NATO, growing cooperation between China and Russia, and the accelerating effects of climate change as reasons for a new approach to the region. It described the Arctic as a venue for strategic competition and said the United States intends to build a more persistent presence there.

A persistent presence depends on camps that keep functioning through the winter. James Pilkington, a project manager in the NAVFAC EXWC Expeditionary Technical Department, framed the cold-weather gains in those terms. “This extends the operational range of base camps in terms of geographic locations and durations,” he said. “In turn [it] extend[s] force posture.”

The Arctic is not the only place where the Army is rethinking posture. Its How the Army Fights guidance says the homeland is no longer a sanctuary.