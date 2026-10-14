The Department of the Air Force is folding more than 50 programs tied to its battle network into a single $4.5 billion contract vehicle called Megatron, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported on Oct. 13.

Megatron is a multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract meant to bring software, commercial solutions and other technology into the DAF Battle Network. The name is a reference to the lead villain of the Transformers franchise. No awards have been made yet: a draft notice was posted in August, a final request for proposals is expected this quarter, and multiple awards are planned for fiscal 2027, according to contracting officer Julianne Payne.

Brig. Gen. Joshua Williams, the department’s portfolio acquisition executive for command, control, communications and battle management (C3BM), highlighted the program at the Air and Space Forces Association’s Air, Space and Cyber conference in September. “The DAF Battle Network depends on an industrial base that can innovate, integrate, and deliver at the speed of relevance, and we need to build business mechanisms to enable their ability to do that,” he told reporters there.

Two existing IDIQs become one pool of vendors

Megatron combines the Advanced Battle Management System IDIQ and the XA IDIQ run by the architecture and integration directorate of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. The ABMS contract launched in 2020 for an initial five-year run and was used for live operational demonstrations with contractors ranging from small software firms to large primes. The XA vehicle was planned as a 10-year effort, from 2022 to 2032, to mature early concepts for the network’s architecture and integration.

Running both created a gap. A company could bring a strong concept through XA but have no contract under ABMS, leaving a bottleneck between developing a capability and deploying it. A single vehicle is meant to close that gap.

“When a specific mission need arises, we can quickly compete delivery or task orders within this pool, compressing our acquisition timeline from over a year to a matter of months to get critical capabilities to the field faster,” Payne said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Six lines of effort run from sensors to synthetic training

The C3BM office plans to use Megatron to pick what it calls best-of-breed options across six lines of effort: digital architecture and standards, sensor integration, secure data processing including cloud, AI and machine learning, network connectivity covering line-of-sight, beyond-line-of-sight and anti-jamming, software applications, and synthetic environments for computer-simulated training and development.

Payne said the secure processing strategy spans multiple security classification levels and form factors “ranging from enterprise data centers to tactical edge hardware.” Vendors must deliver compatible solutions using bare metal, virtualization or cloud services.

Order-level competition is the Air Force’s answer to vendor lock

Officials say the structure is meant to avoid technical debt and vendor lock, where one company controls vital software or hardware through proprietary constraints. “If a contractor’s solution becomes obsolete or creates technical debt, we can recompete future delivery orders or task orders among the other qualified vendors in our pool,” Payne said.

She tied the push to China, which she said is building sophisticated capabilities to disrupt U.S. military networks. “If our systems do not integrate, they do not fight,” Payne said, adding that this realization led to the creation of C3BM in 2022 and to the DAF Battle Network concept. The battle network feeds the wider Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control effort.

The Army is pursuing its own command and control overhaul on a separate track, recently awarding Anduril up to $1.8 billion to bring NGC2 to I Corps. Megatron’s $4.5 billion is the size of the vehicle, not money already awarded to any company.