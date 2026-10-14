The Space Force has activated a component under U.S. Special Operations Command, giving special operations forces a formal Space Force field command of their own for the first time. The service activated Space Forces Special Operations, or SPACEFOR-SOC, on Oct. 7, according to a Sept. 29 memo that Air & Space Forces Magazine confirmed as authentic in a report published Oct. 13.

A formal ceremony is planned in the coming weeks. Until now, the Space Force had a special forces element working at SOCOM headquarters at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., but not a component field command. Axios first reported the activation, according to the magazine.

The new organization is the ninth Space Force component, and its job is to present space expertise to commanders in the field. A Space Force spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about who will lead it or how it will be organized, so no commander or structure has been made public.

Congress froze the funding until the service explained its plan

The activation comes more than 18 months after SOCOM revealed plans to create a space component. Congress paused that effort in the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, blocking funding for the move until the Space Force provided more detail on its plans.

Standing up components under every unified combatant command has been a goal of the Space Force since it was created in 2019. Besides SPACEFOR-SOC, the service has component field commands within U.S. Northern Command, Southern Command, Indo-Pacific Command, Space Command and Central Command. It also has a combined component for European Command and Africa Command, and sub-unified components in Japan and Korea.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Senior officers describe space units as early movers in recent operations

Senior defense officials have pointed to space forces in recent operations. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine described space forces as a “first mover” in the early days of Operation Epic Fury. In September, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Douglas Schiess highlighted electronic warfare operations by Guardians deployed with the 42nd Electronic Warfare Detachment, which supports U.S. Central Command and Space Forces Central.

Electronic warfare and signal interference are a recurring theme across the services. The Government Accountability Office recently found that Pentagon GPS backup efforts are fragmented across the military branches, as threats to satellite navigation grow.

The components were built small and are already surging people

The Space Force plans to more than double its uniformed ranks over the next five years, from about 11,000 Guardians to 25,000 by fiscal 2031. Officials have said the components will need to grow to meet operational demand.

Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, commander of U.S. Space Forces-Space, the service’s component to U.S. Space Command, described the pressure in March. “As we walked forward and stood up U.S. Space Force components, now with almost every combatant command around the planet, each one of those was sized to get off the ground and start doing the integrated work that we’ve seen,” he told reporters. “But we already see that in stressing times, we’re having to surge people forward.”

Bythewood said at the time that components must grow so that Guardian deployments do not disrupt regular operations, and that his own component has growth plans “already laid in” over the next few years. The Space Force has not said how large SPACEFOR-SOC will be or how many Guardians will be assigned to it.