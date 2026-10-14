Rivet, a Washington, D.C.-based startup, says it has delivered its first 70 prototypes of militarized smart glasses to the U.S. Army and raised $55 million in Series A financing since it was picked last year for the Army’s Soldier Borne Mission Command program. Co-founder and chief executive Dave Marra laid out the figures and the company’s longer-term plans in an interview with Defense News, published Oct. 13.

Soldier Borne Mission Command is an Army effort to develop a device that improves situational awareness and communication on the battlefield. Rivet was one of two contractors selected. The other, Anduril, developed a headset resembling the original Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS, which Anduril had also helped develop.

Rivet went a different way, with a pair of glasses called the Rivet Hard Spec. Marra said the idea is to help people who “do hard jobs in hard places.”

Procedures on the lens instead of a paper manual

The first goal was to give infantry soldiers actionable information for targeting and navigation. According to Marra, the use cases have since widened to technical and mechanical work that soldiers may not perform regularly. The glasses would not turn an infantryman into a mechanic or IT specialist, he said, but could give a trained soldier the correct procedure for a task without a physical manual.

“If you happen to forget or you’re not 100% proficient in this role or you don’t do this particular procedure every single day, you can very easily see how a step could be overlooked, especially when you’re in a high-stress environment,” he said.

Marra described the approach as an aid for the multifunctional soldier, Marine or airman rather than a separate tool for every military occupational specialty. Rivet is also adapting the technology for civilian and support work, mainly aerospace manufacturing and aircraft and motor pool maintenance.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Commanding drones in plain language is a company goal, not a fielded feature

The company’s longer-term aim goes further: letting soldiers use the glasses to command AI agents that in turn control robots and drones. Marra said that means moving past AI that answers a complicated question toward AI that acts. “I’m asking an agent to go do something on my behalf,” he said. “What we want to get is where an agent and a robot can task each other.”

He said soldiers should be able to speak to those systems “in common language, not command language,” giving the example of telling a drone that there is a target over a hill and asking it to orbit, reconnoiter and send back video.

“The best way to do that today is having a pair of glasses that has eyes and ears on [the AI],” Marra said. “So in many cases, I would say that we’re putting eyes and ears on AI, and then allowing this kind of agentic ensemble to happen within the human workforce.”

The Army has not announced an agent-control requirement

These capabilities are Rivet’s roadmap. The report does not describe any Army contract or requirement for glasses that task drones through AI agents, and the delivered prototypes are tied to the Soldier Borne Mission Command effort. The interview does not say which units are using the 70 prototypes or when the Army will choose between the two approaches.

The Pentagon is also building structure around autonomous systems. It plans an Autonomous Warfare Command, though Congress still has to approve it.