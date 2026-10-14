Lockheed Martin and Avio have signed a strategic cooperation agreement under which Avio’s U.S. subsidiary would build solid rocket motors for the Extended Range GMLRS rocket and the Precision Strike Missile once those motors are qualified. The companies announced the deal on Oct. 13 in a joint release published by Avio USA.

According to the release, the agreement gives Lockheed access to a share of Avio’s merchant supply capacity for ER GMLRS and PrSM production, with the work to be done at Avio USA’s new plant in Hurt, Va. Avio USA CEO Jim Syring told Breaking Defense that, once qualified, Avio would become a second motor source for PrSM and an additional source for GMLRS. “They’re essentially reserving capacity,” he said.

The agreement is not a production contract for delivered motors. Qualification has not been completed, and neither company has disclosed the value of the deal or motor quantities.

Two domestic suppliers have long defined the motor bottleneck

Solid rocket motors have been a chokepoint for U.S. munitions after decades of consolidation left L3Harris and Northrop Grumman as the only two domestic providers, Breaking Defense noted. Newer entrants such as Anduril, Ursa Major and X-Bow are developing and testing motors, but qualification can take years.

Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said in the release that the agreement “enables us to speed up production of essential capabilities, ensuring our customers maintain their competitive edge against emerging threats.” Avio chief executive Giulio Ranzo said Avio has launched an investment of over $500 million in new solid rocket motor capacity in the United States with a view to becoming a merchant supplier to various defense customers.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The Virginia plant is scheduled to start building motors in 2029

Avio is a longtime solid rocket motor maker in Europe, but its U.S. arm is a newcomer. It broke ground in September on a roughly 900,000-square-foot plant in Hurt, Va., which is scheduled to start building motors in 2029, according to Breaking Defense. Those dates are company targets.

Syring argued that Avio’s European background gives it advantages over new entrants. Like its parent, Avio USA plans to make components such as cases and nozzles in house rather than relying on an already stressed supply chain. He said southern Virginia offers trade workers such as mechanics, electricians and welders, who would be sent to Italy for three to four months to train in a working factory.

Ahead of production, Avio has begun ordering raw materials such as steel and plans to buy long-lead equipment, including industrial-size mixers, ovens and x-ray machines, by the end of the year, Syring said.

A Standard Missile motor is also in design

Avio is also doing engineering work on the Mk104 solid rocket motor used in Raytheon’s Standard Missile family and expects to complete the critical design review for that motor in spring 2027, Syring told Breaking Defense. Raytheon’s Standard Missile business also includes a recent multiyear SM-3 Block IB award from the Missile Defense Agency.

The release says the added capacity creates the opportunity to accelerate ER GMLRS and PrSM output, but any added motors from Hurt depend on qualification and on the plant opening on schedule.