The Army has picked Lockheed Martin and a Boeing and Anduril team to keep developing a second interceptor for its Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 launcher, but it is not closing the competition to everyone else. The service will also run what Lt. Gen. Frank Lozano, the Army’s Portfolio Acquisition Executive for Fires, called an “off-shoot opportunity” for other vendors, Breaking Defense reported.

That opportunity would feed another competition planned for the fourth quarter of 2027. “We wanted to turn up the heat on that program,” Lozano told the Association of the U.S. Army annual conference in Washington on Oct. 13. “I want to run an in parallel, what I call an in-strike competition.”

To companies that missed the first cut but keep investing in a second interceptor, he said: “we’d love for you to come out to the range.” He added: “We’ll give you range time. We’ll present targets and will allow you to recompete with an opportunity to get back into the program fold.”

The IFPC launcher is already with air defense units

The second interceptor would fly from a launcher the Army is already fielding. Soldiers of the 1st Battalion, 51st Air Defense Artillery, part of the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, went through new equipment fielding, training and gunnery certification on IFPC at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, in November 2025, according to Army photo records. In March 2026, an IFPC Increment 2 system from Echo Battery, 6-52 Air Defense Battalion, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, was emplaced at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, during the Freedom Shield 26 exercise.

Lockheed Martin and the Boeing and Anduril team remain the competition winners working with the service. Lozano did not name any other company that plans to take up the range offer, and no new contract has been announced for the off-shoot effort.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Lockheed and Raytheon face the same open door on short-range interceptors

Lozano said the Army is using the same setup for its next generation short-range interceptor program. There, Lockheed and Raytheon are under contract and competing for a production deal, while other companies are allowed to come in and compete against them.

Companies have been pitching new interceptor designs at a fast clip. In recent weeks Anduril unveiled Steelfin, a modular interceptor family it says it aims to build by the thousands, and CHAOS Industries showed VESPID, a family of drone interceptors it says it can build at 12,000 a year. Neither company has said it will enter the IFPC shoot-off.

Multiyear munition deals still hinge on the 2027 budget

The Pentagon is trying to ramp up critical munition production and refill stockpiles, and has signed framework agreements meant to pave the way for multiyear contracts. Brent Ingraham, the Army’s acquisition chief, told the same audience that the service needs to see where the 2027 defense budget lands and make sure those munition deals are a funding priority.

Part of the challenge is the administration’s decision to place a large share of the munition buy inside a reconciliation request instead of the base budget. Lawmakers are not yet moving forward with that request. “Depending on where a budget lands, what a top line looks like, whether there’s a reconciliation or not … all those things will drive us to figure out how we ensure that we continue to give the right demand signal to industry,” Ingraham said.

He also acknowledged the limits of the framework deals. “I can’t expect industry to sort of invest like we’ve been asking them to invest on a wish list or a dream,” he said. If a continuing resolution runs for the full year, the Army may need to “reprioritize” funds to keep money available for the multiyear buys, he added.