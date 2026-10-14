The Army has created the first permanent enlisted cadre for its new Space Operations Branch, moving more than 600 soldiers into the 40D Tactical Space Operations Specialist military occupational specialty. The soldiers reclassified on Oct. 1, according to a U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command release.

All of them volunteered and were selected from a much larger pool. “We had nearly 3,000 soldiers apply, and selected over 600 of the most capable, professional soldiers in the Army,” Command Sgt. Maj. Rickey Jackson, command sergeant major of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, said in the release, as reported by Defense News on Oct. 14.

Jackson said the first group came from Military Intelligence, Air Defense Artillery and the Signal Corps, “but the 40D MOS is open for anyone to apply.” The Army opened applications in January to soldiers in grades E-4 through E-9 across the active-duty Army, National Guard and Army Reserve.

Space soldiers no longer rotate back to their old branches

Until now, the Army filled space billets by temporarily pulling soldiers from other specialties. When those soldiers returned to their original branches, their space training and experience often went with them.

“For too long, enlisted soldiers with specialized space training and experience rotated through critical space assignments, eventually returning to their basic branches,” Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty, commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, said in a separate release. “The rotational system served the U.S. Army well in the past but will not meet the demands of the future, which requires a professional and sustainable approach to training, career progression and leader development for Army Space soldiers.”

The Space Operations Branch itself was established on June 12. It brings the new enlisted specialty together with Functional Area 40A Space Operations Officers, who have served since 1999 without enlisted peers. The command traces Army space operations back to Oct. 1, 1984, when a five-person Army Staff Field Element was set up to shape policy and space-related education.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Training targets counter-SATCOM and navigation warfare

The new specialists train at the Space and Missile Defense Center of Excellence in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “Our space operations soldiers bring unmatched value to the Army and joint force because of the education and training they receive to execute space integration and interdiction missions, specifically counter-SATCOM, stratospheric warfare, navigation warfare and counter-sensing,” said Col. Felix Torres, the center’s commandant.

Space systems support soldiers with navigation, weather, communication and early warning, the Army said. The 1st Space Brigade, the Army’s only singularly focused space unit, provides theater missile warning and long-distance satellite communications.

The Army has forecast the career field to grow to about 1,500 soldiers by 2032, Stars and Stripes reported. The service has not published where each of the first 600 will be assigned.

Army space specialists arrive as the Space Force adds a special operations arm

The move gives the Army a permanent ground-force space workforce alongside the joint space structure. Separately, the Space Force has activated SPACEFOR-SOC, its component under Special Operations Command, a separate step that also ties space specialists more closely to forces in the field.

For the Army, the change is mostly about keeping people. Selected soldiers now stay in space work for a career instead of a tour, and the branch can build leaders from its own enlisted ranks instead of borrowing them from Military Intelligence, Air Defense Artillery and Signal.