In Orbit Aerospace, a Torrance, California, startup founded to build reentry vehicles, has switched its focus to autonomy software for spacecraft and has won new NASA and Space Force research awards for it, Payload reported on Oct. 14.

The company says its onboard AI system, called INTELLACT, can run a spacecraft’s operations without waiting on ground control. “We’re scaling to the point where you simply can’t have one, or even more, ground operators monitoring the satellite,” chief technology officer and cofounder Ishaan Patel told Payload. “When the problem scales that far, I think we need to have an increased sense of autonomy for the vehicle.”

The awards are early-stage research funding, not production contracts. No commercial customer has been announced.

A reentry startup decided it was too late to that market

In Orbit was founded in 2020 as an in-space logistics company building reentry vehicles. With several companies already working on return trips from orbit, the team concluded the market was not ready for another player. “We were just slightly too late,” chief executive and cofounder Ryan Elliott told Payload.

The team turned to a different reentry problem. Plasma around a returning vehicle can cut off GPS and communications, so if something goes wrong during descent, such as one side of the vehicle overheating, no one on the ground can see it or react in time. INTELLACT began as the answer to that blackout: onboard software plus a ground interface for operators.

According to the company, the software-only system manages spacecraft health, executes maneuvers and responds to anomalies onboard using a vehicle’s existing hardware. On the ground, it gives operators context and recommends next steps instead of raw telemetry. Patel said the goal is to move humans from “in the loop” to “on the loop,” where “the ground operator is the architect of the mission.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

NASA and SpaceWERX awards build on a $1.8 million STTR

In Orbit’s latest awards are a NASA Phase I Small Business Innovation Research contract for spacecraft swarms and a SpaceWERX Phase I Small Business Technology Transfer award focused on low Earth orbit constellations. The SpaceWERX award came through the Space Force’s Adaptive and Intelligent Space Challenge, which funds early research into satellites that can operate on their own in degraded or contested environments. In Orbit’s proposal was one of about 29 selected from more than 300 submissions this summer.

Both build on a $1.8 million Phase II STTR that funded INTELLACT’s development for reentry and hypersonic vehicles. The company says INTELLACT is slated to debut in the first quarter of 2027 on the AFRL and NASA HyperSTEP mission, running in shadow mode. Patel said the next step is commercial pilots.

In Orbit raised about $2 million in venture funding before the pivot and could raise again within six months, Elliott said. It is also building StratoDrop, an autonomous paraglider designed to deploy from high-altitude balloons to deliver cargo.

Satellite autonomy is now a crowded lane

In Orbit is entering a field with several funded rivals. EraDrive won a $13 million award from the Space Force to buy its Era-Node autonomy modules, Shield AI and Sedaro tested Shield AI’s Hivemind AI pilot on a NOVI satellite in August, and Y Combinator-backed Orca Aerospace says it is building AI that controls satellites through deterministic tooling, according to Payload.

The military interest is about links that fail. A satellite that can keep making decisions when its ground connection is jammed or lost fits the Space Force’s push for more resilient networks, including work such as York Space Systems’ task orders to test multi-vendor links to the Space Data Network.