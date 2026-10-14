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    The Army’s Project Gatekeeper aims to give vendors a cybersecurity pass or fail on their code in minutes

    The Vanguard USA DeskBy 4 Mins Read
    Army Software Factory engineers gather around a computer workstation in an office at Grafenwoehr, Germany
    Photo: U.S. Army/Staff Sgt. Ashley Low (public domain)
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    The Vanguard USA Desk is the editorial team of The Vanguard USA, published by EDGENICHE. It reports on U.S. defense technology, space, deep tech and AI, and the industrial base and energy systems behind them.

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