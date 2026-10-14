The Army will switch on Project Gatekeeper on Oct. 23, an AI-enhanced cybersecurity sandbox where companies can submit commercial software for assessment before it goes onto Army networks, acting Army Chief Information Officer Gabe Chiulli said at the Association of the U.S. Army annual conference on Oct. 13, Breaking Defense reported.

Gatekeeper runs on the Army’s cloud but is isolated from operational networks and sensitive data. Companies can bring their software even if they do not have an Army contract or a program manager to sponsor them. Officials say it will cut approval time from months to “minutes” without lowering security.

“Success, to me, looks like a company, within minutes, is able to log in, submit their code and get the green check mark from our pipeline that says you are good to go,” Chiulli told reporters. That is the Army’s target; the system has not yet run in production.

Every program office ran its own path to approval

Today’s clearance process can take days or weeks and has stalled some software projects for as long as nine months, Chiulli and other officials said. “We have had to do a lot of weird janky things to get code into our environments,” he said.

The root problem, officials said, is that the Army never had one standardized process for bringing commercial software onto its secure networks. “It was up to every program manager,” said David Markowitz, the service’s chief data and analytics officer. Many program offices lacked the capacity or willingness to assess unfamiliar code themselves, so they waited for another organization to grant the software an Authority To Operate.

“A lot of times, organizations in the Army won’t talk to [companies] until they have this ‘golden ATO,'” Chiulli said. That favored firms that already held Army contracts and made it harder for new entrants to get in.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Vendors get a pass or detailed findings from automated tools

Once inside Gatekeeper, a company uploads its software and runs it through the Army’s standardized cybersecurity tools, including an AI assessment. Within minutes, the automated system either reports that the software passed or returns detailed, actionable feedback explaining why it failed, officials said.

The platform also includes the Army’s DevSecOps software development kit, so companies can fix problems using tools the Army has already vetted, said David Wright, chief engineer at the Army Software and Innovation Center. “The idea here is not to lessen the security requirements,” Wright said, “but more to make the process more accessible and available, so that they can get immediate feedback and understand what it is that needs to be adjusted or corrected before these things are brought into an Army environment.”

Companies can test before they have a contract, a sponsor or even a formal request for proposals to answer. Previously, testing usually meant bringing code onto an Army network and getting company staff Common Access Cards. “We spent a lot of time and energy trying to get people CAC cards simply to help work with us,” Chiulli said.

CAC cards stay at launch until Login.gov arrives

Gatekeeper will still require CAC cards at first. The Army is finalizing an agreement with the General Services Administration to use Login.gov, which gives members of the public secure access to government systems. “We’re looking at mid-November to have that integrated, at which point we’ll be able to make this actually commercially accessible,” Wright said.

Officials did not say which commercial products will go through the sandbox first. The project fits a wider Army push to bring software and AI tools in faster, from Army Cyber Command’s plans for AI agents in cyber protection teams to new command and control systems.