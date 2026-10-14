The Air Force has awarded Raytheon a sole-source contract with an $8 billion maximum ceiling to modernize, restart production of and study the Strategic Communications Terminals managed by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, the Department of War announced on Oct. 13.

The $8 billion figure is a ceiling, not money spent. At award, the Air Force obligated $800,000 in fiscal 2026 research, development, test and evaluation funds, according to the announcement and GovCon Wire. That is about 0.01% of the ceiling. Further money would flow only through task orders issued over the life of the contract.

The award is a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract covering terminal developmental modernization, production restart services and technical studies. Work will be performed in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Largo, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 12, 2036.

The announcement leaves the terminal models unnamed

The contract notice does not identify which terminal families are covered, how many would be built or which aircraft or sites would host them. It also does not say which production line would restart. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is managing the contract, GovCon Wire reported.

The structure itself says something about the work. Under a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, the government pays allowable costs plus a set fee, a form usually chosen when the technical path is not settled. Pairing that with an indefinite-quantity vehicle gives the Air Force room to order development, production or studies as needs become clear over the next decade.

The sole-source basis means no competition was held for this award. The notice does not give a justification, and the Air Force has not published one alongside the announcement.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Raytheon already builds protected satellite terminals for the military

Raytheon has a run of recent awards in the same field. In March, it received a $2.01 billion contract modification to sustain its Advanced Extremely High Frequency terminal work, lifting that contract’s total value from $960 million to about $2.97 billion, according to GovCon Wire. AEHF is a joint-service satellite communications network that gives high-priority military users protected, anti-jam connectivity on land, at sea and in the air.

In 2023, the company secured a $625 million sole-source contract to produce Force Element Terminals for airborne forces under the Family of Advanced Beyond Line-of-Sight Terminals program, with work expected through June 30, 2034. In August 2026, the Air Force awarded Raytheon a potential $603 million contract for production and sustainment of the AN/APQ-188 radar under the B-52 Radar Modernization Program.

The new vehicle is far larger than any of those awards on paper. Whether it ever approaches $8 billion depends on the orders the Air Force places over 10 years.

Nuclear communications spending sits inside a wider strategic forces overhaul

The terminals award lands as the Air Force reworks other parts of its nuclear enterprise. The service recently reopened the Sentinel environmental review as it shifted to new-built missile silos for its next intercontinental ballistic missile. The contract notice gives no further detail on the systems the terminals serve, but it gives the Nuclear Weapons Center a decade-long vehicle to modernize them with a single supplier.