An F-35C Lightning II made the first arrested landing by the stealth fighter aboard a Ford-class aircraft carrier on Oct. 13, catching a wire on the deck of the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) while the ship was underway in the Western Atlantic, The War Zone reported.

The jet belonged to the “Salty Dogs” of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 23 (VX-23), part of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. The ship’s crew noted in an online post that it was the first aircraft Kennedy had recovered and the first F-35C recovery aboard a Ford-class carrier, according to Janes.

The landing is part of Aircraft Compatibility Testing, which assesses how a ship’s launch and recovery equipment works with Navy aircraft, Naval Today reported.

VX-23 brought an instrumented jet to test Kennedy’s recovery gear

Two F-35C test pilots from VX-23 flew to the carrier. A team from the F-35 Integrated Test Force at Patuxent River, detached to the ship, is running the evaluation with a specially instrumented F-35C, according to The War Zone. Navy imagery shows two jets, although only one is seen landing. The other carried inert Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs on external pylons.

Instrumentation lets test teams record data during flight deck operations and flag issues that need more work. The F-35C is the Navy’s carrier variant, with larger wings, reinforced landing gear and a stronger tail hook than the Air Force’s F-35A.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The ship left the shipyard two weeks before the test

HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division achieved Navy preliminary acceptance of Kennedy, the second Ford-class carrier, and the ship moved from the yard to Naval Station Norfolk on Sept. 29, Janes reported. Preliminary acceptance lets the crew conduct at-sea testing and build underway proficiency while the shipbuilder completes final systems testing, including the remaining four Advanced Weapons Elevators.

The Navy has said the ship is about 99% complete and that formal delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2027. Documents supporting the Navy’s fiscal 2026 budget request said the delivery date shifted to March 2027 from July 2025 to support completion of Advanced Arresting Gear certification and continued elevator work.

Kennedy was built with F-35C changes the Ford did not get

The lead ship, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), introduced the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Arresting Gear, and development problems with both slowed the class. When Ford completed its own compatibility testing in January 2020, the crew launched and recovered 211 aircraft of five types over 16 days, but the F-35C was not among them, The War Zone noted.

The Navy deferred several F-35C upgrades on Ford to a later modernization period rather than delay delivery. After congressional pressure, it adopted a single-phase delivery approach for Kennedy, incorporating those changes during construction instead. The integration work The War Zone describes includes spaces for handling the jet’s sensitive mission systems and data, network links to its maintenance and logistics systems, facilities for its low-observable coatings and more robust jet blast deflectors.

An EMALS launch is still ahead

The War Zone cautioned that the landing marks a compatibility milestone and does not show that all testing, certification or operational qualification requirements are complete. Further tests, including an F-35C takeoff from Kennedy’s electromagnetic catapults, are needed before the result can become an operational capability.

The fighter itself is also the subject of a large business negotiation, as the Pentagon and Lockheed Martin discuss a decade-long F-35 deal covering production and sustainment.