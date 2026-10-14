Eight more countries signed statements of intent to join the Army’s online marketplaces for drones and counter-drone systems at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington on Oct. 13, the U.S. Army said. Since it was stood up, the drone marketplace has processed $800 million in transactions, Military Times reported.

Representatives of Albania, Canada, Croatia, Egypt, Japan, Kuwait, Morocco and Panama signed the Statements of Intent, which cover two secure Army online platforms: the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Marketplace and the Counter-UAS Marketplace. Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle hosted the ceremony with Brent Ingraham, the assistant secretary for acquisition, logistics and technology, and retired Gen. Robert Brown, president of AUSA.

In his first speech as acting secretary, given at the conference the day before, Telle said the marketplace had seen $800 million in sales in four months, Task & Purpose reported. “The soldier’s order arrives in days. No guessing. No glossy slide decks. No bureaucracy,” he said.

The Army counts 29 partners, Military Times reports 33

The two sources give different totals for the framework. The Army’s release says that since nine European partners signed initial statements at the Eurosatory exhibition in Paris in June 2026, 29 partners across the Indo-Pacific, European, Central and American commands have joined, and it lists 29 current signatories.

Military Times reported that Brown said the signing brought the total number of participating nations to 33. The Army release does not explain the difference.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

An FMS fast lane cuts case timelines from months to days

Partner nations order pre-cleared, standard-configuration drone and counter-drone systems directly through pre-established contracts, using a pathway the Army calls the “FMS Fast Lane.” By completing exportability work in advance, including technology transfer approvals, marketing licenses and foreign disclosure clearances, the Army says it compressed Foreign Military Sales case development from months to days.

“With standardized auto-generated Letters of Offer and Acceptance and pre-negotiated contract vehicles, allied partners can now move from request to purchase in days rather than months,” Ingraham said in the release. Telle called the platforms a way to “tear down legacy bureaucratic barriers” and described the effort as open architecture “at the strategic national level.”

Soldiers shop the site like an online store

Soldiers can browse and buy UAS equipment based on tactical needs, review system performance data and leave operator feedback, according to Military Times. Task & Purpose described the site as akin to online shopping, where soldiers can leave reviews and sellers can update their inventory.

Telle said the marketplace helped soldiers deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border adapt as cartels used drones to probe and observe U.S. forces. Ingraham said the Army has also awarded counter-UAS contract vehicles worth $7 billion through the marketplace, Military Times reported. A separate C-UAS marketplace is developed and run by Joint Interagency Task Force 401, which handles digital procurement of counter-drone systems.

“With today’s signing, the marketplace is now truly a global effort,” Ingraham said. “It’s not a concept or a pilot program or some distant future. It is live.”