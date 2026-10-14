Gen. Douglas Schiess, the Chief of Space Operations, has told the Space Force that defending its domain “includes operating on-orbit weapons,” in a Notice to Guardians published Oct. 14 that sets out the three priorities for his tenure, according to the U.S. Space Force.

Schiess wrote that in his first public speech as CSO he made clear that Guardians “must always be prepared to fight and win our nation’s wars by achieving and maintaining space superiority.” He named three Lines of Effort: Forging the Guardian Ethos, Arming and Growing the Guardian Force, and Integrating Guardian Power at Scale.

The notice, released by Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs from Arlington, Virginia, is addressed to every member of the service and signed “Semper Supra!”

Ethos comes first among the three lines of effort

Schiess called Forging the Guardian Ethos “our first and most foundational priority because ethos underpins how we act, how we fight, and the character of our service.” He tied it to Character, the first of the Guardian core values.

“You are a Guardian first,” he wrote, describing a member of the military “uniquely and specifically trained, educated, and equipped to deliver unparalleled warfighting advantage in, from, and to the space domain.” He said every Guardian, regardless of specialty or position, has a vital role, and that this mindset informs the service’s approach to force design, development, generation and employment. He closed the section by quoting George Washington: “If we desire to secure peace… it must be known, that we are at all times ready for war.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The second line of effort names on-orbit weapons

Under Arming and Growing the Guardian Force, Schiess wrote that the service must “defend the Joint Force from space-enabled attack while simultaneously providing space capabilities to enable Joint Force combat power.”

“We must do our part to make the Joint Force lethal, while defending our domain, which includes operating on-orbit weapons,” he wrote. “This means we acquire and deliver the right technology while ensuring we Guardians train the way we will fight.” The notice does not name or describe any specific weapon system.

He added that Guardians must make decisions at all levels, using Mission Command “to communicate with transparency and clarity,” and called it “our no-fail mission.”

Combatant commands need more Guardians in key positions

The third line of effort, Integrating Guardian Power at Scale, is about delivering capability and capacity to combatant commands. “We have proven that spacepower produces battlefield success,” Schiess wrote.

He said that means providing space forces to combatant commands “in the right quantities,” staying ahead of threats “through rapid acquisitions,” and bringing space expertise directly to the fight wherever it is. The service, he wrote, needs to keep refining how it generates, embeds and sustains combat-effective Guardians across the Joint Force, and the Joint Force “must have enough Guardians in key positions to achieve space superiority and drive combat success.”

Schiess also called for “a sustained pipeline of Guardian talent,” with appropriate training and “the most advanced capabilities,” so the Joint Force is “fully powered by space expertise.” He ended with a call to “Build the Force our Nation Needs today, tomorrow, and every time our nation calls.”