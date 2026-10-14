Anthropic asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Oct. 13 to reconsider a September ruling that upheld the Pentagon’s designation of the AI company as a national security supply chain risk, CNBC reported.

The filing is a petition for panel rehearing or rehearing en banc in Anthropic PBC v. U.S. Department of War, which names Secretary of War Pete Hegseth as a respondent. It challenges a designation made under 41 U.S.C. 4713, a federal procurement statute on supply chain risk.

A divided panel upheld the designation 2-1 in September, agreeing with the Pentagon that the company’s safety restrictions could compromise military operations, according to a Reuters report published by The Economic Times.

The designation followed a dispute over two usage limits

The Defense Department applied the label in March, a move that blocked defense contractors from using Anthropic’s technology in their work with the department, CNBC reported. The petition says the department began using Claude in March 2025 under a government-specific usage policy, and that in September 2025 it insisted the model be available for “all lawful uses.”

According to the petition, Anthropic agreed to drop all restrictions except prohibitions on mass surveillance of Americans and lethal autonomous warfare. It says the Secretary sent a notice on March 4 designating the company a supply chain risk under Section 4713, and a separate notice under 10 U.S.C. 3252, which Anthropic challenged in the Northern District of California.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The panel majority found the Pentagon acted reasonably

The court’s majority said the Pentagon acted reasonably after Anthropic refused to allow certain uses of its AI, including mass surveillance, and it rejected the company’s claim that it faced retaliation over its views, Reuters reported. CNBC said the decision rejected Anthropic’s argument that the ban was arbitrary, unauthorized and unconstitutional.

The petition quotes the majority as reading “otherwise manipulate” in the statute to mean “arrange, operate, or control,” so that the law “turns on what Anthropic does, not why Anthropic does it.” It says the majority deemed procedural shortfalls harmless because pre-designation process “would not have affected the [Secretary’s] decision.”

Anthropic raises four questions for the full court

Anthropic argues the majority “transformed a statute aimed at hostile foreign actors into one that presumptively reaches every government contractor.” It also contends the Secretary bypassed the statute’s notice and response protections, that the ruling conflicts with circuit due process precedent, and that it ignored “straightforward evidence the designation was retaliation for Anthropic’s speech about AI safety.” The petition cites the dissent by Judge Henderson and says 15 amicus briefs were filed.

In the parallel case, a federal judge in California ruled in August that the department had violated Anthropic’s First Amendment rights and struck down the designation made under the other law, according to CNBC and Reuters.

A Pentagon spokesperson told CNBC that the department does not comment on pending or ongoing litigation, and an Anthropic representative declined to comment beyond the filing. The full court has not said whether it will rehear the case. The dispute sits alongside other moves on how the Pentagon buys AI, including a Senate bill on incident reporting by large Pentagon AI suppliers.