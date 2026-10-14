HII said on Oct. 13 that its Newport News Shipbuilding division won a $56 million U.S. Navy contract for shipbuilding engineering and design in support of the AUKUS partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, HII announced.

The contract includes an option that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $91 million, according to the company. Work is scheduled to run through September 2027, or through September 2028 if the option is exercised, Naval Technology reported.

Citing the Department of War, Naval Technology said 88% of the work will be performed at Newport News, Virginia, and 12% at various foreign sites. Janes also reported the award, citing HII.

Part of the award is Foreign Military Sales support for two allies

Under the Foreign Military Sales portion of the contract, Newport News will continue supporting the United Kingdom and Australia with technology insertion, engineering, supply chain and workforce development support, and digital transformation, HII said.

The award also covers the United States Industry Support effort, under which Newport News engineers and designers will support the design of SSN-AUKUS, the nuclear-powered attack submarine to be built by the United Kingdom and Australia. The company did not say how the $56 million is split between the two parts.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

HII cites its nuclear experience as the basis for the work

“Our longstanding nuclear experience at NNS directly benefits the AUKUS mission to support shared security objectives,” said Bryan Caccavale, Newport News vice president of program management, in the release. “We are honored to leverage that experience and contribute even more to the AUKUS partnership.”

HII describes itself as America’s largest shipbuilder, with a workforce of 45,000, and says it is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy.

The contract adds to HII’s other AUKUS roles in Australia

HII said it takes a whole-company approach to AUKUS, with work across its divisions. Its Mission Technologies division in Australia holds the contract for the Australian Submarine Supplier Qualification program, which aims to speed the identification, development and qualification of Australian suppliers for the U.S. submarine industrial base.

In December 2025, the company won the Australian Submarine Agency’s Nuclear Capability Advisory Services contract to support development of Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine programs through program management and technical support services. HII said it is also working with Australian industry and academia to train engineers, maritime specialists, nuclear tradespeople and other professionals for that enterprise across its full lifecycle.

The award comes as the three AUKUS partners keep testing ways to operate together at sea, including a recent exercise in which the U.S., Australia and the UK tested more than 40 autonomous and crewed systems off Southern California.