Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Oct. 14 that the Pentagon is requesting roughly $50 billion in reconciliation funding to scale up autonomous and robotic systems, Defense News reported. He made the remarks at a Project Agincourt panel during the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington.

The goal, according to the report, is to grow the department’s stock of autonomous weapons from thousands of units to millions. Hegseth described the money as a one-time investment rather than a recurring annual allocation, meant to speed both development and production, Military Times reported.

“Ultimately we will be dealing with hundreds of thousands of one-way attack systems this year and into the millions in years to come at a pace that this department’s never ever seen before,” Hegseth said. Reconciliation funding has to pass Congress, and the request does not mean the money has been appropriated.

The ask sits on top of a $53.6 billion budget line

The $50 billion figure is separate from the Pentagon’s fiscal 2027 budget request, which includes $53.6 billion for the Drone Dominance initiative. That request breaks down into $16.9 billion for unmanned system procurement, $14.4 billion for counter-unmanned systems, $13.5 billion for contested logistics, $4.5 billion for collaborative autonomy and $4.3 billion for institutional systems and personnel.

Defense News noted that the budget documents do not establish whether the reconciliation money Hegseth cited overlaps with that request, or whether all of it would go to drone purchases. The Pentagon has not published a breakdown of the $50 billion.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Hegseth wants new entrants and fewer rules in the way

Hegseth said the department must make it easier for new companies to compete in a market long dominated by established contractors and expensive platforms. Traditional defense firms remain important, he said, but the department also needs lower-cost systems that can be manufactured at scale.

He also asked officials to identify rules and directives that could be changed without new legislation. “I want you to tell me which rules can be signed away,” he told the panel.

The push comes as the Pentagon reorganizes around autonomy. Earlier this month, the department outlined plans for an Autonomous Warfare Command, which also still needs congressional approval.

The Army frames its own program as a test of scale

The Army’s Drone Dominance program gives a sense of the volumes involved. In a December 2025 announcement, the service said a $1 billion initiative would fund approximately 340,000 small unmanned aircraft systems for combat units over two years, with tens of thousands of drones expected in 2026 and hundreds of thousands by 2027.

Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle, speaking on the same panel, said the service is opening its programs to companies outside the traditional defense industrial base while continuing to work with established suppliers. He described an approach that brings drones, autonomous ground systems, autonomous fires and autonomous lift into future combat operations.

Telle pointed to warrant officer specialty 390A as a way to keep robotics skills in the force. “We have an MOS in the Army, 390A, where warrant officers could keep the speciality and the skills over the duration to teach our soldiers how to do robotics,” he said. He added that the Army is expanding access to its test ranges so developers can get more feedback from military users, and is trying to share lessons across units rather than have each one solve the same problems on its own.