Soldiers in the Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment now need a set of “new basics” that includes flying small drones, countering enemy drones, using unmanned ground vehicles and hiding their electromagnetic signatures, service officials said at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting, Defense News reported on Oct. 15.

The comments came during an Oct. 12 discussion titled “Project Flytrap: Accelerating Offensive Maneuver through Data-Centric Kill Web,” according to Army Times. Officials said the aim is to set one standard and baseline as the Army trains soldiers for multi-domain operations.

“With the new basics, we need to focus on sUAS, counter-UAS, camouflage for electromagnetic signatures … and how we’re going to do that so soldiers understand how to camouflage themselves with those spectrum options,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Clark, the regiment’s senior enlisted leader.

Drone skills join marksmanship and land navigation

Officials listed the previous basics as topics such as marksmanship, map reading and navigation, radio etiquette, and reacting to contact from drones and jamming. The new list adds hands-on skills with unmanned systems to that foundation.

Clark said the requirement is not limited to troops at the front. “Everyone needs to know these basics because it’s going to be required whether you’re on the frontline or you’re back in the rear because we’re going to have UAS all over the place,” he said.

To make the skills stick, Clark said units need disciplined training management that accounts for personnel, time and equipment. One way to get there, he said, is a series of expert badges. Officials did not describe how such badges would work or when they might be introduced.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Project Flytrap has grown from squads to squadrons

Project Flytrap is an Army counter-drone initiative and multinational exercise that has scaled from the individual soldier to the squadron level over several iterations. The most recent round, Project Flytrap 5.0, took place in Lithuania earlier this year under the Army’s V Corps, with partners including the United Kingdom and Australia. Participants integrated and tested more than 50 industry-provided technologies, launched effects and unmanned ground vehicles against a live opposing force.

The 2nd Cavalry Regiment is now expanding Flytrap into a battalion-level operational capability, moving from small-unit field trials toward tactical employment tied to breaking through drone-saturated front lines on Europe’s eastern flank.

“The American way of war is centered on maneuver, and counter-UAS cannot remain tied to static defense,” Col. Timothy Price, the regiment’s commander, said in an Oct. 13 release. “Project FlyTrap ensures we maintain mobility and offensive survivability in a highly contested, opaque operational environment.”

Price has also laid out how the regiment could use cheap drones and decoy robots to fool enemy sensors during a breach, concepts drawn from the same experimentation.

Training is catching up with drone purchases

The push for new basics lands as the Pentagon seeks to field drones in far larger numbers. The U.S. military has been working to add drone and counter-drone training across its branches, with new Marine Corps units and a Defense Innovation Unit effort to recruit service members with first-person-view drone experience for the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance program, Defense News reported.