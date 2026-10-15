The U.S. Space Force gave The Wall Street Journal access to a base in Colorado where it showed some of its space electronic warfare systems, including satellite jammers that Guardians told the newspaper were deployed to support U.S. military operations in Venezuela and Iran, the Jerusalem Post reported on Oct. 15, summarizing the WSJ report published Oct. 14.

The systems shown included Meadowlands, an offensive system that can jam enemy satellites and disrupt their communications. According to the WSJ, those satellites are used for surveillance, communications and navigation.

Meadowlands is not new to the public record. Built by L3Harris, it was formally accepted for operational use in June, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported at the time, as an upgrade to the older Counter Communications System.

Bounty Hunter finds the signals Meadowlands can jam

According to the WSJ, Meadowlands often operates alongside a defensive system called Bounty Hunter, which scans the electromagnetic spectrum to detect and locate potential threats to U.S. forces. Commanders can then pinpoint a specific threat and order a defensive strike, the report said.

The Space Force has also accelerated deployment of a newer jamming system known as the Remote Modular Terminal, the WSJ reported. The equipment can be packed into a container and shipped to locations around the world, letting personnel set up electronic warfare capabilities quickly.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Guardians describe a 72-hour move from Venezuela to Iran

Over the past year, Guardians have transported and deployed these systems to support operations in both Venezuela and Iran, according to the WSJ. Tech. Sgt. Joshua Lomax, who helped counter threats during operations in Venezuela before deploying to defend against threats from Iran, told the newspaper he had 72 hours to pack the equipment, load it onto an aircraft and leave for Iran.

“The threat is real,” Lomax told the WSJ. “It was incredibly intense. Everybody was head on a swivel.”

The newspaper also reported that Iran repeatedly targeted U.S. space capabilities, including satellite communications terminals, in an effort to degrade U.S. advantages.

Gagnon frames the spectrum as a contested front line

Lt. Gen. Greggory Gagnon, who leads the Space Force’s Combat Forces Command, described control of the electromagnetic spectrum as a key mission. “That thing you never see is incredibly important in warfare,” he said. “If we can dominate the spectrum, we can keep our systems, our satellites, our ships, our planes, all connected and working more effectively, but we can also disrupt the adversary’s ability to do it.”

Meadowlands is operated by Mission Delta 3, which specializes in space electronic warfare, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. The upgrade reuses existing Counter Communications System hardware and cuts the number of boxes needed to transport the system from 23 to seven. L3Harris delivered the first production unit late last year and is working toward one unit per month.

The service wants $450 million for Meadowlands production in fiscal 2027 and projects another $605 million for additional systems from fiscal 2028 to 2031. Its fiscal 2027 request also includes $21 billion for space control programs, much of it classified.

The WSJ report ran the same day Chief of Space Operations Gen. Douglas Schiess published a notice to Guardians stating that defending the domain includes operating on-orbit weapons.