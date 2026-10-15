ASML Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen said on Oct. 14 that a proposed U.S. bill to further restrict sales of deep ultraviolet lithography equipment to China would be counterproductive, because it would push Beijing to accelerate development of its own chipmaking tools. He spoke on a call with reporters after the Dutch company’s third-quarter results, according to a Reuters report carried by Euronext.

The bill, known as the MATCH Act, is not law. It was introduced in the House in April, has cleared the House Foreign Affairs Committee and has not passed either chamber of Congress, according to its Congress.gov record. Dassen said that if it were passed after the U.S. midterm elections, it would speed up China’s domestic development of rival technology. He added that he was “optimistic that common sense will prevail.”

“Limiting immersion technology into China might slow down China, but it’s not going to stop” it from building homegrown semiconductor equipment, Dassen said on the same call, according to a report from Bloomberg Law.

The bill targets tools one step below EUV

ASML already cannot sell its most advanced extreme ultraviolet machines to China, and some of its DUV tools are also restricted. The MATCH Act, short for Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware Act, aims at the next tier. The version introduced on April 2 by Rep. Michael Baumgartner, R-Wash., covered all deep ultraviolet immersion photolithography machines regardless of performance, according to the introduced text. Bloomberg Law described the bill as banning exports of DUV immersion machines to China and blocking maintenance of tools already sold there.

The committee did not approve that version unchanged. On April 22, House Foreign Affairs ordered the bill reported by a 36 to 8 vote as an amendment in the nature of a substitute, after lawmakers scaled back the early draft following industry objections, the Washington Trade & Tariff Letter reported. The narrower text would require U.S. agencies to identify “key chokepoint” chipmaking equipment, such as deep ultraviolet light sources, and press allied supplier countries to adopt controls on exports and servicing with the same practical effect as U.S. rules.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

China’s share of ASML sales rose in the quarter

The comments came as China’s weight in ASML’s business climbed. The company’s sales to China rose 109% in the third quarter from the previous three months, taking China to 23% of its system sales, up from 14% in the second quarter, the South China Morning Post reported. ASML said it still expects China to account for about 20% of total sales in 2026.

ASML reported third-quarter net sales of 11.66 billion euros and net profit of 4.96 billion euros, and narrowed its full-year revenue forecast to between 44 billion and 45 billion euros, CNBC reported. The company said some customers are expressing interest in orders for 2029 and 2030.

Washington is weighing how far to push allied tool makers

CNBC noted a July report from The Information that an unnamed Chinese company had begun manufacturing an immersion DUV machine, citing people familiar with the matter, while analysts have questioned China’s ability to ramp up such technology. That uncertainty sits at the center of Dassen’s argument: tighter limits on sales and servicing might slow Chinese chipmakers, but in ASML’s view they would also speed up work on domestic alternatives.

Chip controls have also become an enforcement issue in the United States, where a contractor recently pleaded guilty to diverting $2.5 billion of Nvidia AI servers to China.