Rocket Lab said on Oct. 14 that the first launch of its Neutron medium-lift rocket is now expected in 2027, after defects found in a carbon composite propellant tank dome pushed the debut out of this year. The company announced the new schedule in a press release and an SEC filing, and Chief Executive Peter Beck laid out the cause in a development update, Outer Space Today reported.

Rocket Lab did not give a specific launch date. In its filing, the company said the first launch is “now anticipated to shift into next year” as the team continues development and incorporates process improvements. Shares fell about 8% in after-hours trading on the news, Yahoo Finance reported.

The slip had been signaled. In August, Rocket Lab said the window for an end-of-year launch was narrowing and that timing would depend on first stage qualification and other critical tests, Spaceflight Now reported at the time.

Air pockets in a thicker dome forced a rebuild

According to Outer Space Today, Rocket Lab moved to an automated fiber placement machine after an earlier first stage tank failure that Beck attributed to a third-party manual carbon fiber layup process. That change also let engineers thicken sections of the forward and aft propellant tank domes.

An inspection of a newly built forward dome then found small voids, or air pockets, between layers of carbon fiber in those thicker sections. Beck said the voids did not necessarily mean the dome would fail in flight, but the company would only move ahead when satisfied with its margins. Rocket Lab traced the problem to the curing process, adjusted it, and said an aft dome made with the revised process was its highest-quality composite dome to date.

Beck described Neutron as the world’s largest carbon composite rocket. Rocket Lab plans to use the extra time to bring forward upgrades originally intended for later flights, and its second and third Neutron vehicles are already under construction, the company said.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Three milestones come before a new date

Rocket Lab must finish building a replacement forward dome, cure and inspect it with ultrasonic testing and other methods, then assemble the first stage and run hydrostatic and cryogenic test campaigns. If that goes to plan, Beck said dome production and inspection would be done before the first quarter of 2027, with first stage assembly and testing completed during that quarter. The company said it would then be in a better position to announce a launch target. That schedule is not a first quarter launch date.

Neutron was unveiled in 2021 with a first flight target of 2024, which later moved to mid-2025 and then into 2026, Yahoo Finance noted. A first stage tank rupture during hydrostatic testing in January 2026 had already pushed the debut to late 2026.

Space Force work rides on the new rocket

Beck has pitched Neutron as the industry’s alternate ride to space for medium-lift missions alongside Falcon 9. Rocket Lab holds a $397 million contract to build and launch satellites for the Space Force’s Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator program, and Spaceflight Now listed that work among Neutron’s future defense missions. Launch dates for the program have not been announced. Neutron would also be able to compete for task orders under National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 1.

Beck said Rocket Lab expects to announce new Neutron contracts soon, without naming customers or values. Another new U.S. launcher is also working back toward flight: Blue Origin has said New Glenn will fly again in December.