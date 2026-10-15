U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Task Force-Gold, the unit set up to operationalize the Golden Dome for America missile defense effort, has taken on cyber warfare as a new mission, its deputy commander said on Oct. 14, Breaking Defense reported. Col. Kevin “Stoney” Stonerook told reporters at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington that cyber warfare “has become a new mission set for us.”

Stonerook said the task force is helping assemble a “team of teams” of stakeholders, including vendors and other government agencies, “to really provide a cyber warfare capability for GDA.” In later comments to Breaking Defense, he stressed that the task force’s cyber work is focused only on defending Golden Dome capabilities against adversary attacks, not on offensive operations.

JTF-Gold plans to have an initial stage of cyber protection and passive anomaly detection in place by the end of the year, Defense Daily reported. “Our mission continues to grow,” Stonerook said.

A 100-person task force built from a Space Command component

NORTHCOM announced JTF-Gold in January with little detail. The announcement said the commander of Army Space and Missile Defense Command would be double-hatted as head of the task force, co-located with the command at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Lt. Gen. John Rafferty has held that post since April.

Stonerook said JTF-Gold was created “out of the ashes” of U.S. Space Command’s former Joint Force Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, and that it now has about 100 personnel. “JTF-Gold was stood up to operationalize Golden Dome for America (GDA) for USNORTHCOM,” he said.

One of its first jobs has been helping develop sites. Stonerook said the task force took part in siting and construction work for Golden Dome’s first operational site at Fort Story, Virginia, and will do the same at future sites.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Asset lines with Space Command are still being drawn

“But there’s a lot we still have to figure out,” Stonerook acknowledged. Space Command’s former missile defense component managed all the assets across the missile defense system, and with JTF-Gold now under NORTHCOM, those duties have to be divided. His team is responsible for asset management, he said, but “the clear delineation of which assets are included and not included has not been completed.”

JTF-Gold held a planning sprint in February that drew more than 300 people to Colorado Springs. The next one, at the end of October, will focus on the roles of the three major Golden Dome operations centers at Peterson, Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado and Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. “What those roles and responsibilities are and where those lines are drawn, where there’s necessary redundancy, is still an active discussion,” Stonerook said.

Rafferty describes any sensor, best shooter command and control

Rafferty told reporters that his command has chosen a unit to help integrate systems for Golden Dome, including command and control, according to Defense Daily. “So now, if you array sensors and interceptors and C2 platforms from across the country, you can use any sensor, best shooter, and C2 in that disaggregated way,” he said.

The architecture itself is only partly public. On Sept. 17, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, the direct reporting program manager for Golden Dome, said the first stage, due by 2028, would focus on protecting against “a coercive decapitation or rogue nation attack against the homeland,” with the full system to follow by 2035, Defense Daily reported. Interceptor production for missile defense is also moving, with the Missile Defense Agency awarding Raytheon a multiyear SM-3 Block IB deal worth up to $6.34 billion on Oct. 7.