Raytheon said on Oct. 13 that it was awarded $729 million to deliver critical components of the LIDS counter-drone system to the U.S. Army, Qatar and Jordan, according to a Raytheon release. The company described the Qatar and Jordan awards as the first international sales of its Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor, known as KuRFS, and its Coyote effector.

LIDS, short for Low, slow, small, unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System, pairs the KuRFS radar, which Raytheon says provides 360-degree threat detection, with Coyote kinetic and non-kinetic effectors designed to defeat single drones and swarms. Raytheon credits Coyote with hundreds of intercepts in combat. The award covers a mix of fixed-site and mobile configurations.

RTX gave no further details on the contract, which did not appear to have been announced by the Defense Department, Janes reported on Oct. 14. Neither the company nor Janes said how the $729 million is divided among the three customers.

Qatar and Jordan moved through U.S. approvals first

According to Janes, the State Department approved a Qatari request for 10 fixed-site LIDS fire units and 200 Coyote Block 2 interceptors in November 2022. During President Donald Trump’s visit to Doha on May 14, 2025, the White House announced a $1 billion Raytheon agreement that made Qatar the first export customer for fixed-site LIDS.

Jordan’s path ran through the radar. On Feb. 26, 2026, the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs announced approval of a Jordanian request for an unspecified number of Ku-band radio frequency systems, which Janes identified as the KuRFS radar used with LIDS. That request was not described as part of a wider air defense purchase.

The U.S. Army is currently the only operator of LIDS in both its mobile and fixed-site configurations, Janes reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Raytheon says it is speeding up Coyote production

“LIDS provides a proven and cost-effective layer of defense that ensures allied forces have the protection they need against hostile drones,” said Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. “To stay ahead of rapidly evolving drone threats, Raytheon is accelerating production of the Coyote family of effectors,” he added.

RTX said it is investing to expand production and to integrate new technology into the Coyote interceptor. The upgrades it listed include faster launch times, higher speeds and greater range at higher altitudes. The company did not say which Coyote version Qatar or Jordan will receive.

The award comes as the Army pursues other counter-drone options alongside kinetic interceptors. Army officials have said the service aims to field its first Enduring High Energy Laser counter-drone weapon by early 2028.