NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope has finished checking out its main camera, and the instrument is performing nearly 30% better than the team predicted, the agency said in an Oct. 14 NASA update. After a final round of alignment, the Wide Field Instrument’s optics have an error of 63 nanometers RMS (root mean square), against an image quality requirement of about 90 nanometers RMS.

“All of Roman’s sweeping surveys will rely on the Wide Field Instrument,” said Dave Hickey, a Wide Field Instrument systems engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. “Many of the mission’s primary goals, like studying dark matter and dark energy, wouldn’t be possible without it.”

Roman launched on Aug. 30, and the Wide Field Instrument was activated in September. Since then, the team has been testing its components both individually and together, according to NASA.

Engineers worked through detectors, filters and calibration lights

The checkout started with the instrument’s 18 detectors, each about the size of a sticky note, and their electronics. Engineers then moved to the element wheel, a mechanism holding filters and other tools that pass specific wavelengths of light to the detectors and spread light into its individual colors.

Next, they switched on the internal LEDs of the calibration system, dimmable lights used to measure how the detectors respond to different light levels and to correct for variations in sensitivity. The team also moved the alignment mechanism from the out-of-focus position it was stowed in for launch to its predicted best focus, and tested the thermal system that keeps components at the right temperatures.

“Calibrating an instrument is like tuning a piano or guitar before a concert,” said Maxime Rizzo, a Wide Field Instrument systems engineer at Goddard. “You adjust everything until it’s just how you want it and then leave the settings alone so it performs consistently while you use it.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A secondary mirror moved a fraction of a hair’s width

A second team sharpened the telescope’s focus. Matthew Bolcar, Roman’s optical systems lead at Goddard, said performance was excellent even before adjustments, crediting testing and modeling at Goddard and by contractors L3Harris and BAE Space and Mission Systems.

“We moved the secondary mirror by about one-sixteenth of the diameter of a human hair,” said Alden Jurling, a senior optical engineer on Roman at Goddard. Scaled up to the height of the Empire State Building, he said, the change would be a little less than stacking a single U.S. penny on top of the tower.

The team focused Roman’s second instrument, the Coronagraph Instrument, first. Its images were slightly out of focus, though less than expected, and NASA said it now meets the team’s expectations. That team will keep calibrating camera settings and its deformable mirrors before trying to demonstrate the instrument’s light-blocking capability in the coming weeks.

“All of the images from Roman’s cosmic surveys will be even sharper than we expected,” Jurling said. L3Harris, one of the contractors Bolcar credited, is also building NASA’s last LISA test telescope before flight hardware.