Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have built the first hybrid circuit linking propagating spin waves in a magnetic material to a superconducting circuit, Argonne said on Oct. 13. The result is published in Physical Review Letters.

“This is the first time we’ve shown the proof of concept, demonstrating that we can couple spin waves to a superconducting resonator,” said Yi Li, an Argonne scientist and the paper’s first author.

Spin waves are ripples in the magnetic state of a material, and under certain conditions they are unidirectional, favoring one direction of travel. Superconducting circuits, standard parts of many quantum information systems, send and receive microwave signals. Combining the two could help keep unwanted noise from leaking back into quantum components, The Quantum Insider reported on Oct. 15.

A garnet film sits under the superconducting layer

The device is built on a thin film of epitaxial yttrium iron garnet, or YIG, a material that loses very little energy as magnetic motion travels through it. The superconducting circuit is fabricated directly on top of the film. As a spin wave moves through the film, it excites microwaves in the circuit above, which is tuned to interact with it.

According to Argonne, the design produces strong coupling between spin waves and microwaves and allows a hybrid mode to travel in one direction rather than the other. The team made spin waves travel through the film and continue as microwaves in the superconducting circuit, which the lab says makes the approach more relevant for compact, on-chip systems.

Earlier work had coupled magnetic spins to superconducting circuits through a collective motion called a Kittel mode. That mode is easier to couple, but it does not naturally let signals travel in only one direction.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Swapping the substrate removed a rare-earth energy drain

The main obstacle was materials. Common substrates for high-quality YIG films contain rare-earth metals that absorb microwave signals at low temperatures, draining energy from the system. The team found that a substrate without rare-earth metals let the device work as intended.

“Nobody had succeeded in doing so before because of the materials challenge. Now we’ve shown that this platform works,” Li said.

Argonne calls the work an important step toward on-chip microwave isolators, devices that let microwave signals travel in one direction, built on spin-wave hybrid quantum systems. “One-way propagation is important because it can help guide information in a single direction and reduce unwanted return signals,” Li said. “That kind of control is valuable for quantum information science, and now we can integrate this function onto a superconducting circuit.”

Argonne Distinguished Fellow Valentine Novosad is the paper’s lead corresponding author, and Axel Hoffmann, a Founder professor at the University of Illinois, is also a corresponding author. The superconducting resonators were fabricated at Argonne’s Center for Nanoscale Materials, a DOE Office of Science user facility, with support from DOE’s Office of Science Basic Energy Sciences. Argonne also leads one of four DOE robotics testbeds for autonomous science announced on Oct. 8.