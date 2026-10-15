Anduril Industries is letting employees sell shares through a tender offer that would value the defense technology company at roughly $90 billion, CNBC reported on Oct. 14, after Anduril confirmed a report first published by Bloomberg.

Employees taking part can sell shares at $94.80 apiece. The offer opened on Oct. 13, closes on Nov. 9 and is capped at about $1.3 billion, according to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the plans are not public. Bloomberg also reported that employees in 16 countries are eligible.

The roughly $90 billion figure is implied by the price of shares changing hands in the tender. It does not come from a new funding round.

The price is well above May’s $61 billion round

In May, Anduril closed a $5 billion funding round that doubled its valuation to $61 billion, CNBC reported. A $90 billion mark would be nearly 50% higher, about five months later.

Founded in 2017, Anduril develops drones, augmented reality headsets and AI software for the U.S. government and allied governments. CNBC described the company as a major winner of the U.S. defense tech boom and of President Donald Trump’s plans to reindustrialize the U.S. military.

The company has been adding products. On Oct. 12 it unveiled Steelfin, a modular interceptor family it aims to build by the thousands, and earlier this month the Army awarded it a five-year contract worth up to $1.8 billion to expand the data layer of its Next Generation Command and Control system, starting with I Corps.

For employees, a tender of this kind is a way to turn part of their equity into cash while the company remains private, and the offer sets a fresh reference price for Anduril stock.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

A Navy shipyard deal and a seat on Project Meridian

This month, Anduril signed a U.S. Navy shipyard contract worth up to $2.9 billion, according to CNBC. That came shortly after co-founder Palmer Luckey was named a co-director of Project Meridian, which aims to develop and scale military capabilities. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has also joined the initiative, CNBC reported.

Luckey, the creator of the Oculus headset, is among a growing group of defense tech leaders taking advisory roles in Washington while their companies compete for key Defense Department contracts, according to CNBC.

Last month, Iran said it had captured one of Anduril’s underwater vehicles, CNBC noted.