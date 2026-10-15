The Air Force will field operational prototypes of an autonomous drone meant to succeed the MQ-9 Reaper in 2028, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said on Oct. 14, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported. Speaking at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington, Meink said the service is “just awarding the contract now,” with large-scale production targeted to start in 2029.

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed to the magazine that Meink was referring to the Massed Modular Aircraft, or MMA, the planned multimission successor to the Reaper. Meink described the effort as “essentially the autonomous strike platform, the autonomous bomber,” an ISR and strike aircraft rather than the air-to-air Collaborative Combat Aircraft already in early production testing.

“We’re going to be fielding operational prototypes by ’28,” Meink said. “That’s the speed of what we’re fielding capability, and into production, large-scale production, starting in ’29. That is the goal.” He said the awards were made “in collaboration with DIU,” the Defense Innovation Unit, but did not name the companies or say how many finalists remain.

Seven firms were already in the MMA first cut

On Sept. 30, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported that the Air Force and DIU had narrowed MMA to seven companies that would compete to develop low-cost, semi-autonomous Reaper successors. Sources told the magazine the firms still in contention were Anduril, Chaos Industries, General Atomics, Grid Aero, Otto Aerospace, Shield AI, and Swarm Aero. An Air Force spokesperson declined at the time to confirm any selections, and Meink’s Oct. 14 remarks still did not name winners.

Air Force leaders have said they expect to pay about $10 million per MMA airframe, not counting sensors, weapons, or other equipment, half the roughly $20 million target cited for Collaborative Combat Aircraft. Meink previously said the service wants 100 MMAs by 2029 and 500 by 2032. Those fleet figures depend on congressional funding; Meink told the AUSA panel the plan is “heavily dependent upon the resources we get from the Hill.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

MMA is meant to buy strike mass, not another CCA

Unlike the air-to-air CCAs now flying with the Experimental Operations Unit at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, MMA is framed as a multimission strike and ISR drone closer to today’s Reaper role. Magazine reporting says the aircraft are expected to fly about 4,000 miles, carry a heavier payload than CCAs, and likely use turboprop engines to hold cost down, accepting lower speed in exchange for range and affordability.

Meink cast the program as part of a broader push for combat mass against China’s buildup and the spread of autonomous systems in current conflicts. “There’s no question that there’s a shift coming,” he said. “It’s adaptability, scalability, and affordability. The only way we’re going to meet the threat is with autonomous systems.” The comments came on a panel tied to the Pentagon’s Project Agincourt drive to accelerate autonomous fielding, the same push behind the planned Autonomous Warfare Command.

Contracts for MMA development have been awarded, according to Meink, but the public record still does not identify which of the seven first-cut firms advanced, how many prototypes each will build, or whether the fiscal 2027 budget request needed to fund the 2028 and 2029 milestones will clear Congress before midterm elections reshape the Hill.