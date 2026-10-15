NASA said on Oct. 15 that post-flight analysis of Orion’s Artemis II heat shield found aerothermal performance in line with predictions, and that a trajectory change after Artemis I cut cracking and char loss by a factor of ten. Engineers counted only nine spots of char loss of varying sizes on the Artemis II heat shield dish, compared with 103 on Artemis I.

After the Artemis I investigation, which included arc-jet material testing at NASA’s Ames Research Center, the agency shortened the maximum downrange distance Orion could fly between atmospheric entry and Pacific splashdown. Analysis before Artemis II showed that limiting that downrange would keep the spacecraft out of the heating regime where the Artemis I char-loss problem occurred.

Artemis II was the first crewed flight of Orion. The spacecraft reached about 39 times the speed of sound and external temperatures above 4,000 degrees Fahrenheit at peak, while cabin temperature stayed in the mid-70s Fahrenheit during the return from the Moon. Splashdown was on April 10, 2026, about 0.59 miles from the predicted site off San Diego, after entry within 192 feet of the targeted interface.

Avcoat blocks and a 1,300-tile backshell held up

The heat shield uses 186 unique blocks of ablative Avcoat. After recovery, it was examined at Kennedy Space Center and moved to Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, where sample extraction and internal X-ray scans began in August. NASA said a thorough post-flight assessment found aerodynamic and aerothermal performance, including the heat shield and backshell, matched pre-flight engineering predictions and ground testing.

The shorter allowable downrange during entry drove the tenfold drop in cracking and char loss relative to Artemis I. Design features such as seams between Avcoat blocks and the Avcoat around compression-pad separation bolts showed consistent behavior from Artemis I to Artemis II, according to the agency.

Orion’s backshell, the protective cover on the sloped sides of the crew module made of 1,300 ceramic tiles, also showed expected performance. Visual inspections indicated seals around windows, vents, thrusters, and the side hatch met requirements, with no signs of overheating observed.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Material testing at Marshall is still underway

NASA stressed that deeper work continues. Teams ran post-flight laser scans of the heat shield surface and are comparing them with pre-flight measurements to gauge material recession against analysis predictions. Engineers are still extracting samples at Marshall for material tests and thermal assessment.

The agency said Orion’s Artemis II performance and the ongoing analysis support crew capability and will inform Artemis III and later flights. After the Artemis I investigation, NASA said upgrades were made to the heat shield design for Artemis III to improve Avcoat uniformity and permeability. Those changes apply to Artemis III and later shields.

Artemis II’s results address the main question left open by Artemis I, though NASA’s material analysis continues. The same Orion vehicle was the subject of an earlier preliminary lunar science report on faint impact flashes seen by the crew, a separate science product from this thermal-protection review.