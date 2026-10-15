The Department of Transportation has been using artificial intelligence to check whether research grant recipients have ties to adversarial nations, a senior agency official said on Oct. 14, Nextgov/FCW reported. Neil Chaudhry, Transportation’s senior advisor for AI, described the work at the SAP Public Sector Summit in Washington.

Chaudhry said the department worked with partners to build “some really robust AI tools” that run deep dives on principal investigators once promising research grants reach a down-select. The screening looks for direct links to Chinese Communist Party leadership or to Russian oligarchs, including through layered venture-capital funding chains.

“What we don’t want to do is go on a fishing expedition,” he said, adding that the identification of those relationships is “not based on the color of their skin and their nationality or something,” but on whether an individual or entity may be receiving funding from questionable sources.

Follow the money through venture layers

Chaudhry illustrated how federally funded intellectual property can disappear when a foreign-backed startup folds. “If it’s a company that’s funded by a [venture capital firm] in Silicon Valley, that VC is probably funded by another VC in the Middle East or in Malaysia, and that VC is then wholly funded by the Chinese industrial bank,” he said. “And then when that startup goes out of business, we don’t know what just happened to that IP that the U.S. government spent money developing.”

Transportation did not respond to Nextgov’s request for comment by publication. The outlet also noted that the research-grant tool does not appear in Transportation’s latest AI use-case inventory, published earlier this year, which makes the capability hard to track in public agency disclosures.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Other agencies still rely on partial automation

Nextgov placed the remarks against a wider federal push to keep hostile governments from siphoning American research, including tighter rules on collaboration with organizations or scientists who could share sensitive technology with Beijing. A November 2024 Government Accountability Office report found that Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs face risks of foreign actors seeking to acquire federally funded research.

GAO said some agencies, including the Air Force, the National Science Foundation, and NASA, had taken steps “either to automate the processing of due diligence disclosure forms or support the vetting of applicants and identify associated risks.” Transportation’s use of AI for principal-investigator deep dives, as Chaudhry described it, goes further than that partial automation picture, according to the Nextgov account.

The episode fits a broader U.S. effort to harden research security in the tech competition with China, alongside export and industrial measures such as the proposed MATCH Act debate over advanced chipmaking tools. Chaudhry did not name the vendor, model, or number of grants reviewed, and Nextgov did not report a government-wide mandate for the same tool.