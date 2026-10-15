Kratos Defense & Security Solutions said on Oct. 12 that its TDI-J85 small turbojet, which the company also calls the J85 in its Spartan engine line, has completed flight tests across lugged rail or zero-length launch, palletized cargo-bay drops, and surface-to-surface containerized launch, according to a company release. Kratos said it has placed long-lead component orders to build more than 3,000 engines in 2027 and is positioning its Spartan plant to produce 10,000 or more engines a year by 2029.

Defense News reported the engine news on Oct. 15 alongside a separate Kratos milestone: the first European flight of the Airbus-Kratos U740 Valkyrie uncrewed combat aircraft. The TDI-J85 is a Kratos Turbine Technologies product for low-cost cruise missiles, decoys, and unmanned aircraft. It is distinct from the historic General Electric J85 fighter turbojet and from the separate GEK800 and GEK1500 turbofan family Kratos is developing with GE Aerospace.

“Our successful flight tests across diverse deployment methods prove the versatility and reliability of the TDI-J85 engine,” Joseph Kovasity, senior vice president of Kratos TDI, said in the Oct. 12 release. “Kratos’ recent 3,000-engine component order for 2027 production and our path to 10,000+ engines annually by 2029 demonstrate our commitment to delivering mass and capability to the warfighter at an unprecedented scale.”

Three launch modes and a production claim

Kratos said the recent flights validated ignition and performance from standard rail or zero-length launchers, from cargo-aircraft palletized rapid-launch systems, and from containerized surface-to-surface shots that demand rapid start and high acceleration. The company described the engine as optimized for high-altitude start, reliability, and efficiency that translates into range for expendable and attritable systems.

The 3,000 figure refers to component orders for 2027 production; no engines from that order have been delivered. The 10,000-a-year figure by 2029 is a company goal tied to a Spartan manufacturing facility Kratos says is fully operational. Kratos did not name the end customers or missile programs behind the long-lead buy.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos president and CEO, cast the Spartan small-turbojet family as part of rebuilding U.S. inventory for low-cost jet drones and cruise missiles, saying the company is focused on “production-ready products now” for Department of War demand.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

U740 Valkyrie flies in Europe the same week

In a parallel Oct. 12 announcement, Kratos and Airbus said the U740 Valkyrie completed its first European test flight at a facility in Northern Europe, aiming at a combat-ready collaborative combat aircraft for Germany and other European forces by 2029. The companies said the flight met objectives that included rocket-assisted takeoff, maneuvers at various altitudes and speeds up to Mach 0.8, and in-flight mission adjustments.

Defense News, citing the joint statement, said the airframe is about 30 feet long with a 27-foot wingspan, an internal weapons bay, a max takeoff weight above 6,000 pounds, range beyond 3,000 miles, and a service ceiling of 45,000 feet. Airbus Defence and Space CEO Mike Schoellhorn said air forces need “affordable combat mass today,” pairing Kratos’ low-cost airframe with Airbus’ European mission system.

Cheap propulsion remains a bottleneck for drone and cruise-missile mass, a theme also visible in other attritable jet concepts such as AEVEX’s Specter jet drone. Kratos’ Oct. 12 claims put a named U.S. supplier on a path to five-figure annual small-turbojet output, if the component orders and plant ramp convert into delivered engines on the schedule the company described.