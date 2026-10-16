The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) says it has shown that an unmanned aircraft can fly mission tasks and land aboard a moving Navy ship without GPS or a pilot. The Navy announced the result on Oct. 14 in a U.S. Navy press release from Patuxent River, Maryland.

According to the Navy, a live-flight demonstration proved that a tactical drone can execute recoveries on a pitching vessel at sea even when satellite navigation is jammed or unavailable, using only its own commercial-standard cameras, motion sensors and electronics. Inside Defense reported that the demonstration was funded by the Office of Naval Research and the Naval Innovative Science and Engineering Program. The Navy did not name the aircraft, the ship or the date of the test.

“In contested areas where satellites and communications are jammed, autonomy gives significant advantage to our sailors,” said NAWCAD Commander Rear Adm. Todd Evans. “Breakthroughs like this help us scale unmanned capability fast and affordably across a distributed fleet.”

Cameras and software replace shipboard landing hardware

The Navy release says traditional drone landings at sea rely on multimillion-dollar radar systems, recovery gear on the flight deck and ship modifications that can take months to install. NAWCAD’s approach replaces that hardware by pairing the aircraft’s existing mission sensors, such as cameras, with guidance, navigation and control software developed by the warfare center’s Maritime Autonomous Guidance-Navigation-Control Intelligent Coupled Systems Lab.

In flight, the drone uses its camera to recognize the ship’s shape and visual cues and steers toward it much as a human pilot would. At the same time, its guidance and control algorithms predict how the deck is rising and falling in real time so the aircraft can touch down smoothly. The Navy says the software works with nearly any drone flight computer and can scale from small tactical quadcopters to large, combat-class aircraft.

Before going to sea, engineers validated the computer vision and flight control algorithms inside an indoor flight testing facility at NAWCAD, flying a small unmanned system over a scale model of a Navy Yard Patrol craft, according to photo captions released with the announcement.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

GPS is treated as the first link an adversary will cut

“In a high-end maritime conflict, GPS is the first operational link an adversary attempts to sever,” said NAWCAD aerospace engineer Peter Arslanian. “By developing a modular adaptable system and putting it directly onto a UAS, we expand where and how the fleet can deploy unmanned systems with a simple software upgrade rather than expensive modifications to space-constrained ships.”

The upgrade lives in the aircraft, not the ship, so vessels with little spare room would not need new deck equipment to recover drones. Dependence on satellite navigation has been a recurring concern across the services; the Government Accountability Office recently found that Pentagon GPS backup efforts are fragmented.

The software now heads to operational testing on fleet platforms

With initial flight demonstrations complete, the Navy says the software is ready for operational testing on fleet platforms. NAWCAD plans to scale the technology to larger unmanned systems, including tactical resupply drones.

The warfare center is also working with program offices to move the capability into acquisition pipelines. The Navy release names three targets: the Navy’s Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems program office, the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program and DARPA’s EVADE project. The Navy did not give a schedule or cost for any of those transitions.