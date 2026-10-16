SpaceX launched the USSF-481 mission for the U.S. Space Force from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 5:01 p.m. PT, using a Falcon 9 first stage that was flying for the 28th time. The details come from the SpaceX mission page, which says the rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E).

The payload is classified, and neither SpaceX nor the Space Force has described it. Spaceflight Now reported that it reached out to the Department of the Air Force about the nature of the mission. Based on hazard warnings, the outlet reported that the rocket appeared to fly to a low Earth orbit inclined about 80 degrees from the Equator.

Spaceflight Now also reported that USSF-481 is referenced as “TH-2” in public notices. It is the second “TH” mission launched in as many months, following USSF-259, or TH-1, which flew from Vandenberg on Sept. 16.

Booster B1081 has flown NASA, national security and Starlink missions

Spaceflight Now identified the first stage as booster B1081. According to SpaceX, the same booster previously launched Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, NROL-186, Transporter-13, TRACERS, NROL-48, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM3, USSF-153 and 16 Starlink missions.

After stage separation, the booster landed on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean, a little more than eight minutes after liftoff. Spaceflight Now counted it as the 228th landing on that vessel and the 671st Falcon booster landing overall.

SpaceX also noted that residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties may have heard one or more sonic booms during the launch, depending on weather and other conditions.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Reused boosters now carry classified Space Force payloads

USSF-481 was not the booster’s first government mission. B1081 had already flown three national security missions, including NROL-186, NROL-48 and USSF-153, before USSF-481, according to the SpaceX mission history and Spaceflight Now.

SpaceX has also used Vandenberg for other national security work this year, including the launch of 21 Space Development Agency data relay satellites, a separate program from the TH missions.

The two TH launches came about a month apart, both on Falcon 9 rockets from Vandenberg, according to Spaceflight Now.

Spaceflight Now awaits an Air Force response

Spaceflight Now said it would update its coverage if the Department of the Air Force responded to its questions.