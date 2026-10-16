Lockheed Martin says it is investing $300 million to expand its plant in Grand Prairie, Texas, which builds parts for every program in its Missiles and Fire Control business. The company announced the project on Oct. 14 in a Lockheed Martin news release, alongside plans to create 6,000 jobs across the United States, including 2,000 in Texas.

According to the company, the expansion will take the site’s manufacturing footprint to more than 735,000 square feet. It adds 100,000 square feet of new space and converts 85,000 square feet of office space for automation, digital manufacturing and high-precision machining. Defense News reported that the plant supports programs including the PAC-3 MSE and THAAD interceptors, the Precision Strike Missile and the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile.

Lockheed says the expansion will help Grand Prairie reach record production levels and deliver components to final-assembly sites including Camden, Arkansas, and Troy, Alabama.

Grand Prairie made 250,000 parts in 2025

Nearly 800 production employees work at the facility, which manufactured 250,000 parts in 2025, according to the release. Lockheed says that in a few months it converted former office space into manufacturing areas and installed more than 30 additional high-precision machines, and that it expects to have added nearly 100 new advanced machines across the facility by the end of 2026.

The company also said Hadrian, a manufacturing startup based in California, will install a 24-machine automated machining cell at Grand Prairie. Lockheed employees will operate it, and it is expected to be running in early 2027. The cell follows an agreement the two companies signed in 2025.

“The warfighter can’t wait on peacetime timelines,” Hadrian CEO Chris Power said in the release. “Rebuilding the Arsenal of Freedom at the scale America needs will take partnerships that combine expertise and speed, and this is what that looks like.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Framework deals since January set the production targets

The buildout supports a series of framework agreements the Pentagon has signed with Lockheed since January to raise missile output and lead to long-term contracts, Defense News reported. The first aims to increase PAC-3 MSE production from about 600 to roughly 2,000 interceptors a year over seven years.

According to Defense News, the Army followed with a $4.7 billion contract in April, then converted it in July into a seven-year production contract worth about $58.6 billion in total. A THAAD framework signed in January led to a Missile Defense Agency contract in June worth more than $35 billion to quadruple interceptor production. Similar agreements for the Precision Strike Missile and the AIM-260 followed on March 25 and Sept. 17.

Lockheed is not the only PAC-3 supplier adding capacity. Boeing, which builds the interceptor’s seeker, holds a $14.7 billion Lockheed subcontract to triple PAC-3 seeker output.

The $300 million is part of an $8 billion to $9 billion plan

Lockheed says the Grand Prairie investment is part of a commitment to spend $8 billion to $9 billion through 2030 to scale munitions production and modernize or expand more than 20 facilities in the United States.

“This expansion is more than just a new facility; it is a stronger supply chain and a more resilient industrial base,” said Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, in the release.

Lockheed chairman, president and CEO Jim Taiclet said the company has “brought together commercial speed and combat-proven performance because America needs both.”