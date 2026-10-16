The U.S. Navy has accepted the first C-130J-30 Super Hercules that will become the E-130J “Phoenix II,” the aircraft meant to take over the Navy’s airborne link to U.S. nuclear forces. The handover took place at a ceremony on Oct. 15 at Lockheed Martin’s production facility in Marietta, Georgia, according to a Navy release published on DVIDS.

The aircraft will host the Navy’s next-generation Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) mission system, which the Navy says provides survivable, reliable and secure communications between the president, the secretary of defense and U.S. Strategic Command. Its arrival begins a planned transition from the E-6B Mercury, the platform that flies the mission today.

The delivered airframe is the extended C-130J-30 variant, part of an initial procurement of three aircraft the Navy bought in September 2024, according to the Navy. Lockheed Martin said in its own release that the aircraft will be transferred to Northrop Grumman, the mission systems integrator, for the conversion.

Northrop Grumman and Collins take over the conversion

According to the Navy, mission systems integration will be led by prime contractor Northrop Grumman, with Collins Aerospace providing the Very Low Frequency (VLF) systems. After post-delivery processing, the aircraft will go through mission-system modification, ground testing and developmental flight testing before operational fielding. The Navy did not give a date for fielding.

During the ceremony, Lockheed Martin presented a commemorative plaque and ceremonial key to Capt. Roger Davis, Airborne Strategic Command, Control and Communications program manager (PMA-271).

“Today’s delivery from the historic Marietta line represents far more than a new airframe; it marks the foundation of our future strategic deterrence posture,” Davis said in the Navy release. “Through our close partnership with Lockheed Martin and our industry team, we are ensuring our nation maintains an unshakeable communications lifeline to our ballistic missile submarine fleet.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The TACAMO mission returns to the Hercules family

The name “Phoenix II” nods to the EC-130Q, which the Navy used for the TACAMO mission during the Cold War. Lockheed says the EC-130Q flew the mission from 1963 until 1993, and that the new Super Hercules adds advanced avionics, communications and survivability enhancements.

The company describes the C-130J-30 as a domestically produced, long-endurance, four-engine platform. “The C-130J-30 Super Hercules continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of our customers,” said Trish Pagan, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Air Mobility and Maritime Missions.

The program is one of several efforts to modernize nuclear command, control and communications. The Air Force, for example, recently gave Raytheon an $8 billion ceiling to modernize Nuclear Weapons Center communications terminals.

Strategic Communications Wing 1 will fly the new aircraft

The Navy release says the modernized fleet will be operated and maintained by Strategic Communications Wing (SCW) 1 at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The wing now flies the E-6B Mercury around the clock, receiving, verifying and retransmitting emergency action messages, and also operates U.S. Strategic Command’s airborne command post known as “Looking Glass.”

“Strategic deterrence is only as credible as our ability to communicate, and that mission rests in the hands of SCW-1’s world-class Sailors,” said Capt. David Gardner, the commodore of SCW-1. Before the ceremony, selected sailors toured the Marietta production line, flew simulators and received program briefings, according to the Navy.