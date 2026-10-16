Stoke Space has moved the reusable upper stage of its Nova rocket from its factory in Kent, Washington, to its test site in Moses Lake, Washington, where it will undergo cryogenic proof testing and a hotfire campaign with its Andromeda engine. Ars Technica reported the move on Oct. 16, citing a post Stoke made on X this week saying the stage had left the factory for what would be the last time.

The milestone follows the completion of “proto-qualification” testing on Nova’s first stage earlier this year, according to Ars Technica. If the Moses Lake tests go as planned, Stoke would ship the stage to Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it would meet the other elements of the rocket for final launch preparations.

Stoke has said its first orbital configuration, Nova Pathfinder, is on track to fly in the first part of 2027. The company gave that schedule in a Sept. 8 update on its website, when it also announced a $1 billion Series E financing round.

The upper stage is the part Stoke designed to come home

Ars Technica describes Nova’s booster as a rather conventional reusable first stage and says the upper stage is what sets the rocket apart. That stage is protected by a regeneratively cooled heat shield and powered by a ring of 24 thrusters that together make up the Andromeda engine.

According to Stoke’s website, the thrust chambers are arranged around and built into an actively cooled metallic heat shield at the base of the stage, and liquid hydrogen, already carried as fuel, flows through that shield to absorb heat during reentry. The company argues that this approach avoids ceramic tiles that must be inspected and refurbished between flights.

The first stage uses a different engine. Stoke says Pathfinder flies with seven Zenith engines, a full-flow staged combustion design that burns liquefied natural gas and liquid oxygen.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Nova would join Starship as a fully reusable design

According to Ars Technica, the medium-lift Nova is the only fully reusable Western rocket other than SpaceX’s Starship in an advanced stage of development. Stoke says Pathfinder is designed to reach orbit, demonstrate the technologies needed for full reuse and carry customer payloads.

In its Sept. 8 update, Stoke also described a larger configuration, Nova Block 2, which it says would deliver 15 metric tons to low Earth orbit while fully reusable. The company says Block 2 keeps the same propulsion, manufacturing and reentry approach as Pathfinder.

In the same Rocket Report, Ars Technica noted that satellite operators fear a coming shortage of U.S. launch capacity. Other new rockets have slipped: Rocket Lab pushed Neutron’s first launch into 2027 after finding defects in a composite tank dome.

Moses Lake testing comes before any move to Florida

The cryogenic proof tests and the Andromeda hotfire campaign are the next step for the stage, according to Ars Technica. Ars Technica did not report dates for the cryogenic proof tests or the Andromeda hotfire.