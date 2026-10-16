Ondas Inc. and Palantir Technologies have announced Regna AI, a new standalone private company meant to help governments and defense organizations build and run fine-tuned AI models inside environments they control. The companies announced it on Oct. 12 in an Ondas press release, which says Regna AI is powered by Palantir and bootstrapped by Ondas.

According to the release, Regna AI is initially wholly owned by Ondas and is expected to scale with institutional partners. Ondas will be its first customer, deploying fine-tuned models to run autonomous mission orchestration on the edge. Regna AI also plans to work with other governments, businesses and institutions.

The release says Regna AI combines open-weight models, customer-controlled mission data and Palantir’s operational platform, and is built on Palantir’s AIP. Ondas says the approach gives defense organizations control over the AI that supports their missions.

The models are meant to run on drones, balloons and command nodes

Ondas says Regna AI’s models will be designed to run within customer environments and on edge hardware, including ISR systems such as drones, stratospheric balloons, ground vehicles and surface vessels, as well as command-and-control nodes. The company says they are meant to work in denied, degraded, intermittent or limited connectivity conditions.

According to the release, the models would help operators assess evidence, compare options and propose mission-plan updates for human review and authorization. Regna AI will build on an existing Ondas and Palantir collaboration called SkyWeaver C4I, which Ondas describes as an open-architecture capability that integrates layered surveillance from the stratosphere to the tactical edge.

Palantir will provide model-training infrastructure and support delivery, and the two companies will collaborate on forward-deployed engineering to adapt the capabilities to customer workflows, the release says.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Ondas and Palantir pitch ownership of the model as the selling point

“No government should have to build its AI strategy on models or data infrastructure it does not control,” said Eric Brock, chairman and chief executive officer of Ondas. He said the company believes Regna AI can become a foundational AI platform for the U.S. Department of War, allied governments and their defense suppliers.

Palantir co-founder and CEO Alex Karp said in the release that “sovereign AI, trained on mission knowledge and tradecraft, outperforms frontier models while removing dependence on them.” The release does not include test results to support that comparison.

The release argues that building a model from scratch can cost customers hundreds of millions to billions of dollars, and that Regna AI would remove that cost. It also notes that the launch comes as America’s AI Action Plan encourages open-source and open-weight models.

No customer contracts beyond Ondas have been announced

The release does not name any government customer or contract. Ondas says it is seeing significant demand and will work with Regna AI and Palantir to support initial customer deployments over the coming months. Regna AI plans to start with ISR work and later expand into other mission areas, as well as security, critical infrastructure and industrial markets.

Open-weight models are drawing investment interest elsewhere as well. Nvidia is reportedly in talks over a deeper tie-up with open-weight model developer Reflection AI, according to the Financial Times.