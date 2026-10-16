President Donald Trump has said Cleveland will be the home of a new U.S. Submarine Component Repair Center, but the site, schedule and number of jobs have not been released. Trump made the announcement at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, News 5 Cleveland reported, quoting him as saying the Department of War “has officially selected the new home of the U.S. Submarine Component Repair Center.”

Sen. Jon Husted, R-Ohio, welcomed the announcement in an Oct. 13 press release. He said it followed his letter to Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao urging the administration to consider Northeast Ohio for the facility.

Husted’s office says the facility is expected to manufacture, repair and maintain submarine components.

An August memorandum set a 90-day search

According to Husted, Trump issued a presidential memorandum on Aug. 13 directing administration officials to identify a suitable location for the center within 90 days. News 5 quoted the memorandum as calling for a plan to establish a Component Repair Center “to receive new and refurbish old components and parts as required by the submarine repair industrial base.”

The memorandum, as quoted by News 5, asked for geographically centralized locations near major road, rail and river transportation networks, and for resources to maintain at least one “ship set” of spare equipment for the Los Angeles, Virginia, Seawolf, Ohio and Columbia submarine classes.

“Northeast Ohio has the skilled workforce, infrastructure and strategic location to support this critical mission for our U.S. Navy,” Husted said. “This facility will strengthen our national security, support military readiness and create jobs in Cleveland.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Cleveland says it has no details to share

The City of Cleveland told News 5 on Oct. 13 that “there are no specific details to share at this time,” adding that it “would welcome and support the Navy’s interest in development opportunities in Cleveland.”

Trump described the center as a “massive 46,000-square-foot facility,” according to News 5, which said it asked the White House to clarify that figure and did not hear back. No number of jobs has been released.

The selection lands as the Navy works to expand submarine maintenance capacity elsewhere, including at Pearl Harbor, where Dry Dock 5, the first built for the Navy’s newest submarines, is nearing dewatering.

Bartlett Maritime has pitched a repair center in Lorain

News 5 reported that Bartlett Maritime, a local company that has worked with the Navy since 2024 to train Northeast Ohio workers for rotational shipyard repair work, has for years pushed for a component repair facility in Lorain. Under its earlier plans, as described by News 5, finished parts would go to a kitting facility in Lordstown before being shipped to shipyards ahead of a submarine’s arrival.

It is not clear whether the Cleveland center is connected to that proposal. Bartlett deferred questions to the White House, telling News 5 only that “a Component Repair Center will add desperately needed capacity to America’s submarine industrial base, and that Northeast Ohio is exactly the right place to operate a CRC.” Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley told News 5 he had not heard from Washington.