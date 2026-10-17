An F-22 Raptor pilot directed a YFQ-44A Collaborative Combat Aircraft in flight earlier this month, the Department of the Air Force said in an Oct. 16 release on af.mil. Acting as an airborne “quarterback,” the pilot issued high-level tactical directives to a single YFQ-44A, and the aircraft’s onboard autonomy software interpreted and executed them in real time, flying dynamic maneuvers and simulated combat tasks.

The YFQ-44A is the Anduril Industries airframe in the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft program, one of two CCA designs under development alongside General Atomics’ YFQ-42A, according to a February report by Air & Space Forces Magazine. The Air Force release did not give the date or location of the flight, and it did not name the supplier of the autonomy software used.

The service described the event as airborne tactical command and in-flight control of the YFQ-44A from the F-22. Personnel from the 412th Test Wing, the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, the 309th Software Engineering Group, the Experimental Operations Unit, the F-22 System Program Office and the CCA Software Autonomy and Teaming Branch took part.

The Raptor moves from a surrogate drone to a CCA prototype

The flight follows an earlier step with a stand-in aircraft. On Feb. 23, General Atomics announced that its MQ-20 Avenger had teamed with an F-22 in flight over Edwards Air Force Base, California, and had taken commands from the Raptor pilot, according to Air & Space Forces Magazine. Col. Timothy Helfrich, the Air Force portfolio acquisition executive for fighters and advanced aircraft, said on Feb. 25 that the service would build on that surrogate demonstration and fly a Raptor with one or both of the CCAs then in development, the magazine reported.

The Air Force said data from the October test will inform continued software integration, developmental testing and its future CCA concepts. The photo released with the announcement shows a YFQ-44A assigned to the CCA Experimental Operations Unit taxiing at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, on July 20, during an exercise that integrated the semi-autonomous aircraft into simulated combat operations with a focus on rapid deployment from dispersed locations.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Meink and Wilsbach link the test to faster fielding

“This achievement demonstrates what is possible when we are aligned with industry on a shared imperative: delivering capability to the warfighter at unprecedented speed,” Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said in the release. He added that the service is “driving urgency into every part of acquisition from rapid integration and flight learning to disciplined assessment.”

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach said the flight “shows the power of crewed-uncrewed teaming and the advantage it provides our warfighters.” He continued: “We must test often, learn fast and give commanders what they need, when they need it.”

The release says the Air Force intends to have 500 combat-ready, semi-autonomous systems by 2032, within an overall CCA fleet of 1,000 meant to extend the reach, awareness and survivability of American airpower in contested environments. The Air Force did not say in the release when the next F-22 and YFQ-44A flights will take place or whether a YFQ-42A will fly a similar test.

The CCA effort is one of several uncrewed aircraft programs the service is running in parallel. The Air Force has also said its Reaper replacement drone will reach operational prototypes in 2028.