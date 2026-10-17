The Air Force Civil Engineer Center is seeking a design-build contractor to deliver a new U.S. Space Command command and control facility at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, by December 2031, according to an advance notice to industry posted on SAM.gov on Oct. 13. No contract has been awarded. The notice puts the government’s estimated cost of the facility and its supporting data center at about $4 billion to design, build, fit out, commission and accredit, including furniture and equipment.

The facility is meant to support about 1,800 personnel. The notice says it will include radio frequency shielding, high-altitude electromagnetic pulse protection, Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility and Special Access Program construction, and redundant and resilient infrastructure, as DatacenterDynamics also reported.

A follow-up notice posted Oct. 15 points bidders to the challenge on the ONI Marketplace and describes the facility as a roughly 800,000-gross-square-foot “C2F weapon system.” An earlier SAM.gov notice for an industry day, first posted March 27, had estimated 700,000 square feet for the primary facilities on a 64-acre site designated on the installation.

AFCEC wants to cut the usual construction timeline by half

The winning contractor will handle design and construction, including command, control, communications and computer information technology, and furniture, fixtures and equipment. The challenge and the resulting agreement fall under Other Transaction Authority for military construction projects, 10 U.S.C. 2808a, and the effort is intended to cut traditional military construction timelines by about 50%, according to the Oct. 13 notice. It calls the integrated approach “a significant departure from prior MILCON construction norms.”

Eligibility is limited to U.S.-based organizations with experience as the design-build contractor on mega projects of similar size. Respondents need a Top Secret facility security clearance, must meet bonding requirements for the entire project amount, and must be compliant with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 or actively pursuing it. Selection will be “largely qualification based,” the notice says.

The planning timeline lists challenge responses as due Dec. 15, 2026. The government also plans to brief industry on the project at the SAME Huntsville Industry Day on Oct. 21. U.S. Space Command completed a planning charette report in June 2026, and AFCEC is hiring an owner’s advisor to join the project delivery team.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Space Command’s move to Huntsville is already underway

President Donald Trump announced the relocation of U.S. Space Command from Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sept. 2, 2025, according to a U.S. Space Command release on DVIDS. On April 29, 2026, the command took operational control of its first facility at Redstone Arsenal, which houses its Joint Intelligence Support Element, and Gen. Stephen Whiting has set a goal of having at least half of the command operating from Redstone by the end of 2028.

Part of the command’s former mission has already moved: NORTHCOM’s Joint Task Force-Gold grew out of Space Command’s former missile defense component, its deputy commander has said.