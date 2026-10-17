Researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Joint Quantum Institute have demonstrated an optical frequency comb on a chip that performs high-quality measurements without being tethered to bulky laboratory equipment, NIST said on Oct. 16. The team described the device in a paper published Sept. 30, 2026, in the journal Nature.

Frequency combs generate a spectrum of precise, evenly spaced colors that act like tick marks on a ruler for measuring the frequency of light. They are essential parts of optical atomic clocks. NIST says the new microcomb could help make ultraprecise timekeeping mobile and, in turn, provide navigation signals for drones, cars and submarines when GPS is unavailable or jammed. The device has so far been tested only in the laboratory.

The approach sends light from two lasers around a tiny ring called a microresonator, according to JQI, a research partnership between NIST and the University of Maryland. The light interacts with itself to produce the comb’s evenly spaced lines, which avoids the power-hungry extra equipment that earlier single-laser designs needed to produce stable, high-quality tick marks.

Two lasers set the edges of the comb

The comb relies on parametrically driven cavity solitons, first predicted in 2023 by a team led by Miro Erkintalo of the University of Auckland and the Dodd-Walls Centre for Photonic and Quantum Technologies. JQI says the researchers combined that method with a synchronization technique that locks all the frequency lines into alignment, producing a single set of tick marks. They call the result a SParCS, for self-aligned parametrically driven cavity soliton.

Because the two lasers act as bookends, researchers can pick them so the comb spans an octave and its edge lines stay strong. Those edge lines are needed to find the comb’s zero-frequency offset, a step that otherwise often requires additional bulky equipment, according to JQI.

NIST says the microcombs are fabricated on wafers that each hold more than 400 chips, with each chip housing up to 300 ring-shaped resonators.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

An Air Force Research Laboratory reference tested the clock role

The team used the comb to link microwaves to optical light and the reverse. With a stable atomic clock reference supplied by the Air Force Research Laboratory, the chip produced stable microwaves and measured a light frequency oscillating several hundred trillion times per second to within about a hundred thousand oscillations per second of the value the atoms should produce, JQI says. A low-noise laser built with a chip from the University of California, Santa Barbara, yielded ultra-pure microwave frequencies.

Compared against a standard tabletop comb, the chip produced the same frequencies and generally matched its stability and noise to the levels the experiment could check. Collaborators also included the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and AV Incorporated.

“With this new approach, we finally see a viable path for their use in deployable atomic timekeeping, which is one of their most demanding and important applications,” said Grégory Moille, the paper’s first author. Interest in GPS alternatives is broad: the Government Accountability Office recently found that Pentagon GPS backup efforts are fragmented across the services.