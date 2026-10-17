American Electric Power plans to invest about $4 billion in a 702-megawatt fuel cell generation project near Cheyenne, Wyoming, and sell its output to Google under a 20-year power purchase agreement, the utility announced on Oct. 14. The plant will use fuel cell technology developed by Bloom Energy.

Google will buy the power from Cheyenne Fuel Cell LLC, which AEP says it owns and controls at about 92%, with funds advised by Basalt Infrastructure Partners holding nearly 8%. AEP and its partners plan to start construction in 2026, and the facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2028.

AEP says the Bloom technology “generates electricity without combustion of natural gas” and that the project includes plans to integrate carbon capture to deliver “reliable, near-zero-emissions power.” The plant is about seven times the size of AEP’s previous fuel cell deployment, POWER Magazine reported: about 98 megawatts of fuel cell service that AEP’s Ohio utility contracted in 2025 for data centers operated by Amazon Web Services and Cologix.

The Cheyenne deal names Google after months of filings

POWER traces the project to a January AEP filing in which an unregulated subsidiary agreed to buy “a substantial portion of its option for solid oxide fuel cells” for about $2.65 billion and signed a 20-year deal with an unnamed “high investment grade third party customer.” In November 2024, Bloom had announced a supply agreement with AEP for up to 1 gigawatt and an initial 100-megawatt order.

That arrangement carried conditions. AEP’s second-quarter 10-Q said it “remains subject to specified conditions,” with a deadline extended in June, according to POWER. On a July 30 earnings call, AEP Chief Executive Bill Fehrman said that under a December 2026 milestone, the hyperscaler customer could deploy the fuel cells at another location if the Cheyenne site did not advance. POWER notes that AEP’s October announcement names Google and confirms the Cheyenne plan but does not say whether all remaining conditions have been met.

“As power demand continues to grow, AEP is bringing together new technologies and strong partnerships to deliver reliable, innovative energy solutions quickly and at scale,” Fehrman said in the Oct. 14 release.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Black Hills also serves Google in Cheyenne

AEP says the project follows agreements between Google and Black Hills Corp. that took effect Sept. 30. Under those agreements, Black Hills expects to serve Google’s planned Cheyenne data center through 2048 with a 2.7-gigawatt resource portfolio, including up to 590 megawatts of grid-connected service and about 2.1 gigawatts of third-party resources managed through a private microgrid, POWER reported. Neither AEP nor Black Hills has confirmed whether the Bloom project is part of that third-party portfolio.

Other large new generation projects are moving through federal review, including the four-reactor AP1000 plan Fermi America has proposed in Texas. AEP reports about 33,000 megawatts of owned and contracted generating capacity.