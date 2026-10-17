The U.S. Army is modeling how masses of LUCAS one-way attack drones could help penetrate part of an anti-access/area denial network in the Pacific, Maj. Gen. Bernard Harrington, commanding general of the 7th Infantry Division and Multi-Domain Command-Pacific, said on Oct. 14 at the Association of the U.S. Army annual meeting in Washington, Janes reported. The Low-cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System, or LUCAS, is a long-range loitering munition.

Harrington described an approach built around disabling systems rather than sinking ships. “So maybe I don’t necessarily need to sink a ship, but if I take out certain systems on that vessel, well then it creates this temporal window of opportunity, and then that joint force commander can surge in that carrier strike group or bomber task force,” he said, according to Janes.

His remarks answered a question about how long-range strike drones like LUCAS fit into Army planning and training, The War Zone reported on Oct. 16. TWZ, which attended the AUSA panel, notes that what he described is typically referred to as a mission kill, in which damaging radars, communications antennas and other subsystems could severely degrade a ship’s combat effectiveness.

The 7th Infantry Division is training on one-way attack at JBLM

Harrington told the panel the division has started incorporating long-range one-way attack employment at its Bayonet Academy, a training area at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. “Like, how do I maintain it? How do I employ it? How does that then get orchestrated in order to achieve that effect?” he said, according to TWZ.

He said the modeling showed “great value” in achieving mass with lower cost systems, while preserving “something that’s more exquisite for something that requires an exquisite munition.” The modeling combined unmanned surface vessels, long-range one-way attack drones and long-range launch effects, and the ability to synchronize and mass them “could potentially get us to achieve that effect,” he said. The Army brought the 7th Infantry Division and the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force together under Multi-Domain Command-Pacific earlier this year, TWZ reported.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Multi-Domain Command-Europe eyes Russian missile launchers

Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, head of Multi-Domain Command-Europe, told the same panel that launch effects such as LUCAS and systems from Covenant help “create counter-fire parity, long-range fires parity with an adversary,” according to TWZ. “The reason we like those types of systems is because they’re EMI [electromagnetic interference] resilient, they’re longer range, and they’re higher yield, so they can go ahead and destroy like SS-26 systems, SS-21 systems,” he said. TWZ notes those are NATO reporting names for Russia’s Iskander-M and the older Soviet-designed OTR-21 Tochka short-range ballistic missiles, both fired from road-mobile launchers.

LUCAS was reverse-engineered from the Iranian-designed Shahed-136, and the U.S. military announced it had begun fielding the drone in December 2025, according to TWZ. The outlet reports that LUCAS made its combat debut against Iran earlier this year and was later praised as “indispensable” by America’s top commander in the Middle East. On Dec. 16, 2025, the littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara launched a LUCAS from its flight deck in the Arabian Gulf, according to a Navy photo release on DVIDS.

TWZ also reports that LUCAS is in line to gain a swarming capability through Shield AI’s Hivemind autonomy software. The Army still has many questions to answer about fielding and training for these weapons more widely, TWZ notes.

The Army has also added to its multi-domain formations: it activated its 4th Multi-Domain Task Force at Fort Carson with an Indo-Pacific focus.