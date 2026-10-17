U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command has awarded BAE Systems a contract to design and demonstrate ultra-compact radio-frequency terminals on spacecraft and ground stations for datalink communications, Defense Daily reported on Oct. 16, citing a company announcement the day before. Neither BAE nor the trade reports disclosed the contract value, the number of terminals or a demonstration date.

In its Oct. 15 release, BAE Systems said the terminals are meant for a space-based data layer and will be based on its “proven, space-hardened family of software-defined radios.” The company said those radios ensure reliable performance in contested or degraded environments, including jamming, electromagnetic interference and space radiation encountered after deployment into various orbits.

BAE said the system will feature military-grade security, pass space-characterization tests and support operations from low Earth orbit to geosynchronous Earth orbit. The company did not specify which program the terminals will serve, Via Satellite noted.

BAE plans an API for pointing between payloads

BAE said it will work with its government partners to rapidly field and demonstrate the technology using an application programming interface, or API, to enable precise pointing between payloads.

The company is also positioning the system for scalable production to meet future Department of War needs, according to the release. The award itself covers design and demonstration, and BAE has not announced a production order.

“This contract leverages decades of experience delivering mission-critical, radiation-hardened hardware and communications systems, from Apollo-era programs to today’s deep-space and airborne missions,” said Joe Dziezynski, BAE Systems Space Systems product line director. “Our resilient design and established manufacturing capacity will enable rapid deployment and scalable production, supporting the Space Force’s vital mission to enhance global security.”

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

The Space Force is building its own data network

The Space Force’s new data transport program is the Space Data Network, built to move data from sensors to shooters around the globe by combining military and commercial satellites for tactical and enterprise communications, Air & Space Forces Magazine reported in May. Space Systems Command awarded SpaceX $2.29 billion that month for the network’s backbone, a constellation in low Earth orbit that SSC said must reach a fully operational prototype capability by the end of 2027. An SSC spokesperson told the magazine the backbone will be government owned and operated.

BAE announced the award from Falls Church, Virginia. The release did not name a host constellation, launch date or orbit for a demonstration.

In a separate Space Force effort, York Space Systems detailed two Space Force task orders to test multi-vendor links; BAE has not tied its terminals to that work or to any other named program.