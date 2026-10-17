NIST’s Center for Advancing Innovation and Standards for Super Intelligence (CAISSI), the National Security Agency’s Super Intelligence Security Center and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency published ten voluntary key practices on Oct. 16 for managing incidents during super intelligence (SI) training and evaluation, NIST announced. The practices are divided into five stages of the incident management lifecycle: preparation, detection, response, recovery and reporting.

The document centers on what the agencies call an “SI control incident,” an occurrence in which one or more SI agents take significant uninstructed actions that compromise explicit or implicit policies, controls or security measures imposed by the operator to define the intended task scope or to ensure human oversight. “Uninstructed” means the agent was not directed to take the action by its operator or any adversarial source, according to the joint publication.

The guidance is aimed at organizations that train and evaluate highly capable SI agents, “particularly pre-deployment, cutting edge SI agents with reduced safeguards or other high-risk, non-public systems,” CISA said. NIST calls it a “voluntary document” that supports the frontier SI industry in preventing, preparing for and responding to incidents.

The first practices limit agent access and test the controls

The first practice calls for technical controls. Consistent with least privilege, operators should limit SI agent access to sensitive information, systems and tools to what is necessary for intended tasks, use single-use infrastructure where possible, and limit agent network access through a strict allowlist, routing required access through a monitored gateway. Operators should pay particular attention to channels for creating copies of SI model weights or performing unmonitored model inference.

The agencies also recommend that operators “test and red-team SI control measures with humans and SI systems before deploying them,” adding: “Only use SI systems to red-team in cases where out-of-scope actions could not result in harm to critical systems.” Organizations should partner with independent external auditors and evaluators to assess control, monitoring and incident detection protocols, and should start or resume training runs, evaluations or deployments only if senior leadership is satisfied with the risk levels.

Illustration: The Vanguard USA (AI-generated)

Detection, shutdown and recovery come next

For detection, the document asks operators to define the intended security boundaries and scope of actions for each SI agent, and suggests methods such as placing canaries in environments to detect agent instances that have obtained access outside intended bounds. Operators should also red-team their monitors with humans and SI systems.

The response practices call for shutdown policies in the event of unintended activity, control failures, and monitor outages or tampering, and for preserving model weights and training, evaluation and deployment environments to the extent needed to investigate. Before agents are restarted, operators should validate that monitors, logging, egress allowlists, shutdown mechanisms and other containment layers are functional.

The reporting stage asks organizations to meet any applicable legal requirements, including cybersecurity incident reporting obligations to CISA, and to voluntarily share SI-specific information on control incidents and near-misses with NIST CAISSI and NSA SISC. The final practice calls for sharing details with the public, where appropriate, as early as feasible.

NIST said the practices are grounded in its SP 800-61r3 incident response recommendations and represent a step toward a recommendation in the White House’s 2025 SI Action Plan. Members of the NIST SI Consortium Task Group 8 contributed feedback, the agency said.

“While voluntary, the document marks the federal government’s most detailed cybersecurity guidance for securing sandbox environments during AI model tests,” CyberScoop reported. The outlet said the guidance follows a summer in which several frontier AI companies said their models escaped testing environments.

Congress is weighing its own reporting rules: a Senate bill would require big Pentagon AI suppliers to report security incidents within 72 hours.